How To Get Rich Even If You’re Lazy, According to Ramit Sethi

Getting rich doesn’t have to mean grinding 80-hour weeks or obsessing over every penny you spend. According to bestselling author and finance expert Ramit Sethi, “being lazy is a secret weapon if you set your systems up right.”

In a recent video, Sethi outlined eight “lazy wins” that can build serious wealth without the typical financial stress. His approach? Set it up once, then let your money work while you live your life. Here’s his lazy person’s guide to getting rich.

Automate Everything: The Foundation of Lazy Wealth Building

Sethi’s first rule is simple: “Setting up automation once and letting it run for the next 20 years” beats manually managing money every month.

Here’s how the system works: Before you even see your paycheck, a portion goes directly to your 401(k). Your direct deposit hits your checking account, then portions automatically flow to your Roth IRA and savings. Your bills — rent, utilities, credit cards — all get paid automatically.

“You do not have to think about money every day,” Sethi said. “People who automate their finances actually save more because it’s happening by default.”

The psychology is brilliant. No more “I don’t feel like it this month” or finding excuses to skip saving. Your wealth builds whether you’re motivated or not.

Use Target Date Funds: Investing for People Who Hate Research

Forget readingfinancial newsdaily or researching individual stocks. Sethi recommended target date funds for hands-off investing success.

“All you have to do is choose one fund based on the year that you plan to retire and invest it,” he explained. “No stock picking, no rebalancing, no guesswork.”

Target date funds automatically shift from aggressive growth when you’re young to conservative preservation as you near retirement. The best part? “Target date funds consistently outperform active investors,” according to Sethi.

His example: Investing $500 monthly starting at age 25 in a target date fund could result in over $1.2 million by retirement. Set it up once, then “go live your life.”

Send One Email to HR: Unlock Free Money at Work

This might be the easiest money you’ll ever make. Sethi suggested sending this exact email to your HR department:

“Hi [Name], I want to make sure I’m taking full advantage of our benefits. Can you send me the details on our 401(k), any 401(k) match, HSA or any stock purchase plans that we have available?”

The results could be game-changing. You might discover your company matches 4% of your salary and you’re not taking advantage. You could learn about tax-saving health savings accounts or employee stock discounts.

“You wanna be lazy and rich? Start by sending smarter emails,” Sethi said.

The 1% December Rule: Retire With Six Figures More Than Your Peers

Here’s where Sethi’s lazy approach gets powerful. Every December, increase your retirement contributions by just 1%. That’s it.

The math is staggering. Take a look at two people earning $80,000 annually starting at age 30:

Person A contributes a flat 5% yearly ($4,000 annually) and retires with about $550,000.

Person B starts at 5% but increases by 1% each December until reaching 15%, ending with almost $1.4 million.

That’s an $845,000 difference for “logging into an account and clicking a button 10 times,” Sethi pointed out.

Even lazier? Some 401(k) plans offer automatic escalation, so you can set this up once and forget it.

Negotiate Your Salary Just Once: The Briefcase Technique

Sethi’s “briefcase technique” can add tens of thousands to your annual income with one conversation.

Six months before your review, meet with your manager and ask: “It’s really important to me that I am a top performer at work. Can you help me understand what that would look like?”

Get specific measurable goals, document them, then spend six months tracking your results. At review time, present your accomplishments alongside market research on your role’s salary range.

“Over the last six months, I hit the goals we set together. Based on that and my research of the market, I’d like to discuss a compensation adjustment,” Sethi suggested saying.

Students using this technique have earned $10,000 to $80,000 raises. The beauty? That extra income compounds for years.

Create Simple Money Rules: Eliminate Decision Fatigue

Wealthy people don’t wake up wondering what to do with their money, Sethi observed. They use simple personal guidelines that remove constant decision-making.

His money rules include: If buying something nice like a car, keep it as long as possible. Always buy books without checking the price. Never put major purchases on debt.

Your rules might be different: “I’ll eat out guilt-free three times a week” or “I always comparison shop for purchases over $200.”

“These rules eliminate angst and drama,” Sethi explained. “You already made a decision that aligns with your rich life.”

Say No to Financial Busy Work That Doesn’t Matter

Sethi gives lazy people permission to stop obsessing over things that won’t make them rich:

Checking credit scores monthly (unless applying for a loan)

Budgeting every single dollar

Optimizing credit card rewards for tiny differences

Working weekend gigs for small amounts

Stressing about coffee and tip prices

Instead, focus on big wins: Don’t overspend on housing (keep it under 28% of gross income), don’t buy vehicles costing more than half your annual income, and prioritize earning more over cutting small expenses.

“The wealthiest people I know are not chasing trends. They’re building boring systems,” Sethi shared.

Define Your Rich Life: The Most Important Step

Before implementing any strategy, Sethi asked the crucial question: “What would your life look like if your money was handled?”

He shared the example of podcast guest Sarah, whose rich life was simple: Eat sushi weekly, take one international trip annually and never worry about car repairs. Once defined, they built a money system supporting that vision.

“Accumulating money is not the point. The point is to live a rich life,” Sethi emphasized.

Why This Lazy Approach Actually Works

Sethi’s system succeeds because it acknowledges human psychology. Most people fail at money management because they rely on motivation and willpower, which are unreliable.

Automation removes the need for daily discipline. Target date funds eliminate analysis paralysis. Simple rules prevent decision fatigue. The 1% annual increase feels manageable but compounds dramatically.

“I could be dead right now,” Sethi joked about automation. “For the next six months, my money is automatically being transferred. It’s being saved. It’s being invested. I’m freaking becoming wealthier as I’m dead.”

Getting Started: Your Lazy Action Plan

Pick three strategies that resonate most and implement them this month:

Set up automation for savings and bill payments. Email HR about benefits you’re missing. Choose a target date fund for retirement accounts. Schedule December reminder to increase contributions by 1%. Define three money rules that align with your values.

The goal isn’t to become a financial expert. It’s to build systems that create wealth while you focus on living the life you actually want.

As Sethi put it: “You don’t need to check the news every day to see what’s going on with the market. Set it up once, automatically put money in and then go live your life.”

That’s the lazy person’s path to wealth — and it just might be the smartest approach of all.

