How Generac's $1.6 Billion Data Center Backlog Changes Its Outlook

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC has built a data center backlog of roughly $1.6 billion, including about $1 billion of new orders received within 90 days. The scale of those commitments is reshaping the company’s commercial and industrial (“C&I”) growth outlook.



The opportunity also raises the operational stakes. Generac must add capacity, deliver large-megawatt systems on schedule and manage a sales mix that produces lower margins than its residential business.

Generac’s Backlog Reaches $1.6 Billion

The backlog shows that data centers are becoming a substantial source of future demand rather than a limited near-term contributor. It supports a broader shift toward commercial and industrial customers with multiyear power requirements.



The $1.6 billion figure does not include committed volumes that remain under negotiation with Generac’s second hyperscale customer. That leaves room for additional orders, but the timing and final product terms still need to be completed.

GNRC’s Hyperscaler Deals Extend Revenue Visibility

Generac has secured two multiyear global supply agreements with hyperscale data center operators. The agreements strengthen visibility beyond the current year and give the company a clearer basis for production planning.

Generac Holdings Inc. Revenue (Quarterly)

Generac Holdings Inc. revenue-quarterly | Generac Holdings Inc. Quote

Finalized product-specific terms with the first customer represent nearly $700 million of committed volume for 2027. Negotiations with the second customer cover potential volumes for 2027 and 2028, extending the opportunity further into the planning cycle.

Generac’s 2026 Data Center Outlook Moves Higher

Management raised its 2026 data center revenue expectation to roughly $450 million. The higher forecast indicates that backlog conversion should become a more meaningful contributor to Generac’s near-term C&I revenues.

Generac Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Generac Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Generac Holdings Inc. Quote

Multiyear agreements may also reduce reliance on shorter-cycle orders. Manufacturing readiness and final product terms remain important to the pace of revenue conversion.

GNRC’s Capacity Expansion Becomes the Key Test

Production at the expanded Sussex, WI, facility is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026, one quarter ahead of plan. The Belvidere, IL, packaging facility is scheduled to become operational in the first quarter of 2027.



Caterpillar Inc. CAT supplies electric power systems for data centers, making it a relevant comparison as Generac expands large-megawatt capacity. Cummins Inc. CMI also provides standby generator solutions for hyperscale, colocation and enterprise facilities.



Their presence highlights the need for reliable execution and service support. Delays, inefficient ramp-ups or missed delivery schedules could prevent GNRC from converting its backlog into revenues when expected.

Generac’s C&I Mix Could Limit Margin Upside

Tariff refunds added roughly 6% to second-quarter gross margin, which reached 44.5%. Excluding those refunds, management expects 2026 gross margin near the low end of its prior 38.5% to 39.5% range because of the higher C&I sales mix.

Generac Holdings Inc. Gross Margin (TTM)

Generac Holdings Inc. gross-margin-ttm | Generac Holdings Inc. Quote

GNRC’s Strong Signal Meets a Mixed Style Profile

The backlog materially improves Generac’s revenue visibility, but the investment case now depends more heavily on capacity execution and margin control. Successful conversion could support a more durable growth mix, while delays would expose the cost of expanding ahead of demand.



GNRC currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating favorable near-term earnings-estimate trends. Its Growth Score of B is consistent with the company’s expanding growth opportunity.



The Value Score of D, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of C remain mixed. Those scores suggest that the data center theme is promising, but investors still need evidence that backlog can translate into profitable, timely revenue growth.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cummins Inc. (CMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.