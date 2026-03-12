How Is Ford Embedding AI Across Design, Engineering and Sales?

Ford Motor Company F is positioning artificial intelligence (AI) as a core capability across its entire business. Data plays a central role in nearly every aspect of Ford’s operations, including design, engineering, safety testing, manufacturing, marketing, sales and customer support. With more than 120 years of history, the company possesses vast and unique datasets built from decades of vehicle design, engineering insights, connected vehicle information and manufacturing records. This deep data foundation provides a major strategic advantage.



The company’s strategy focuses on treating data as a key corporate asset through its Enterprise Data Platform, which serves as the authoritative source for analytics and AI-driven insights across the organization, according to Franziska (Fran) Bell, chief data, AI and analytics officer at Ford.



Ford is working to integrate AI deeply into its processes rather than using it only in isolated projects. The aim is to create an intelligent ecosystem where data flows seamlessly from early design stages through manufacturing and into the customer ownership experience. Within this system, AI functions as a digital partner that augments human capabilities rather than replacing them. Engineers, designers and business leaders can rely on AI to analyze complex datasets, run simulations and automate repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus more on strategic thinking and creative problem-solving.



To drive this transformation, Ford has launched several major AI initiatives. These include generative AI tools that help designers rapidly produce multiple vehicle concepts, proprietary AI models that dramatically accelerate aerodynamic simulations, AI agents that improve customer support on Ford’s website and AI-assisted code reviews that significantly reduce software development cycles.



One of the company’s AI initiatives is Ford Pro AI, which is capable of tracking and analyzing more than one billion data points per day from connected commercial vehicles. This information includes details such as seatbelt usage, vehicle condition, fuel consumption and route efficiency, enabling a deeper understanding of how vehicles are being operated in real time.



The purpose of this technology is to provide Ford's 840,000 paying commercial customers with advanced tools that help improve operational efficiency and profitability while minimizing vehicle downtime. By offering clearer insights into fleet performance and business operations, the platform allows companies to make better data-driven decisions regarding their vehicles and logistics.

AI Initiatives by Ford’s Peers

Last year, General Motors Company GM announced that the artificial intelligence technology from Google, which underpins its infotainment platform, will allow drivers to interact with their vehicles in a more natural way, similar to having a conversation with another passenger. GM plans to roll out the AI technology broadly across its lineup, with updates expected to reach select vehicles dating back to the 2016 model year, as well as all new models in the United States starting in 2026. The company intends to eventually build its own custom AI systems tailored to its vehicles, though it did not specify a timeline for when that development may be completed.



Tesla TSLA and Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI have recently introduced a joint initiative called “Macrohard” or “Digital Optimus.” Per Reuters, the system is designed to replicate many functions typically carried out by software companies. The project integrates xAI’s Grok, which acts as a high-level navigator, with a Tesla-built AI agent capable of analyzing live computer screen video along with keyboard and mouse activity, per a social media post by Musk. The system is expected to operate using Tesla’s proprietary AI4 chip, combined with NVIDIA-based server infrastructure from xAI. Musk noted that this hardware combination is intended to remain cost-competitive.

F’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Ford has underperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry in the last six months. Its shares have gained 3.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 6.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



From a valuation perspective, F appears undervalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.28, lower than the industry’s 3.3.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ford’s 2026 EPS has moved down a penny in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for F’s 2027 EPS has moved up 4 cents in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

