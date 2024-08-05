How to Find Tax-Exempt Mutual Funds

When considering tax-efficient investment options, many investors wonder which mutual funds are tax-exempt. These funds, usually municipal bonds, generate income that is often exempt from federal and sometimes state and local taxes. For investors in higher tax brackets, tax-exempt mutual funds can provide an attractive way to preserve more of their earnings.

What Is a Tax-Exempt Mutual Fund?

Tax-exempt mutual funds are investment vehicles that generate income free from federal income tax. These funds typically invest in municipal bonds, which are issued by state and local governments to finance public projects like schools, highways, and hospitals. The interest income earned from these bonds is exempt from federal taxes and, in some cases, state and local taxes as well.

Investing in tax-exempt mutual funds can be particularly appealing for individuals in higher tax brackets, as the tax-free income can lead to significant savings compared to taxable investments. The funds may also focus on bonds from specific states, providing additional tax benefits to residents of those states.These mutual funds offer a way to diversify a portfolio while benefiting from the stability and security generally associated with municipal bonds.

However, it is important to note that while the income is tax-exempt, the funds themselves are subject to market risks like any other investment. The value of the bonds within the fund can fluctuate based on interest rates and the financial health of the issuing municipalities.

Finding Tax-Exempt Mutual Funds

Finding a tax-exempt mutual fund that fits into your portfolio requires careful research and consideration. Here are five general factors to consider:

Research fund holdings: Examine the fund’s holdings to ensure it primarily invests in municipal bonds or other tax-exempt securities. Review the fund’s prospectus and annual reports to understand the types of securities included and ensure they align with tax-exempt categories. Check tax status: Confirm the tax-exempt status of the fund’s income by reviewing the fund’s prospectus or consulting with a financial advisor. Compare yields: Analyze the yields of potential tax-exempt funds. While tax-exempt funds may offer lower yields compared to taxable funds, the after-tax return can be more favorable. Compare the tax-equivalent yield, which adjusts the yield of tax-exempt funds to a taxable equivalent, to determine if the fund is a better option for your tax bracket. Fund performance: Evaluate the performance of tax-exempt mutual funds over time. Consistent performance and stability in returns are good indicators of a reliable fund. Usefinancial newssources, fund tracking websites and the fund's historical performance data to gauge how well the fund has performed in different market conditions. Fees and expenses: Consider the fees and expenses associated with tax-exempt mutual funds. Higher fees can erode the benefits of the tax-exempt status. Look at the expense ratio and any additional fees, such as management fees or sales loads, to determine the overall cost of investing in the fund. Lower-cost funds may provide better net returns.

Examples of Tax-Exempt Mutual Funds

Here are five tax-exempt mutual funds for you to compare:

According to its product summary, this index fund aims to track the performance of the investment-grade U.S. municipal bond market using the Standard & Poor's National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index. Vanguard says that at least 80% of its assets are invested in index securities, with income exempt from federal taxes, though interest rate changes can affect bond prices and income.

Fidelity says that this fund aims to maximize income exempt from federal taxes and preserve capital. It invests strategically at least 80% in tax-exempt, investment-grade municipal securities with an average maturity between three to 10 years, and engages in leveraging transactions.

T. Rowe Price says that this fund generally invests in longer-term municipal securities and aims to find higher-yielding bonds. The investment management firm also says that typically "at least 80% of the fund's income will be exempt from federal income taxes."

BlackRock says that this fund typically invests in municipal bonds that mature in five years or longer. And while it can invest in municipal bonds across all ratings, the product summary also points out that below-investment-grade bonds are limited to 35%.

Capital Group says that this fund focuses on quality tax-exempt income from investment-grade securities. The product summary also describes the fund as their "most diversified municipal offering, with the flexibility to own higher income securities across the ratings spectrum." The fund doesn't invest in bonds subject to the alternative minimum tax.

Pros and Cons of Tax-Exempt Mutual Funds

Tax-exempt mutual funds can offer many benefits. Here are four to consider:

Tax-free income: Income generated from tax-exempt mutual funds is not subject to federal income taxes. This can significantly increase net returns for investors in high tax brackets.

Income generated from tax-exempt mutual funds is not subject to federal income taxes. This can significantly increase net returns for investors in high tax brackets. State and local tax benefits: Some tax-exempt mutual funds also offer exemptions from state and local taxes, especially if the fund invests in municipal bonds issued within the investor’s state of residence.

Some tax-exempt mutual funds also offer exemptions from state and local taxes, especially if the fund invests in municipal bonds issued within the investor’s state of residence. Attractive for high earners: These funds are particularly advantageous for high-income individuals, as the tax savings can be substantial compared to taxable investments.

These funds are particularly advantageous for high-income individuals, as the tax savings can be substantial compared to taxable investments. Stable income stream: Tax-exempt mutual funds often invest in municipal bonds, which are generally considered low-risk, providing a steady and predictable income stream.

Despite their benefits, tax-exempt mutual funds also carry some drawbacks. Here are four to keep in mind:

Lower yields: Typically, tax-exempt mutual funds offer lower yields compared to taxable bonds. The tax benefits may offset this, but the gross income might be less appealing.

Typically, tax-exempt mutual funds offer lower yields compared to taxable bonds. The tax benefits may offset this, but the gross income might be less appealing. Market risk: These funds are subject to interest rate risk and credit risk. Rising interest rates can lead to declining bond prices, affecting the fund’s value.

These funds are subject to interest rate risk and credit risk. Rising interest rates can lead to declining bond prices, affecting the fund’s value. Limited diversification: Tax-exempt funds primarily invest in municipal bonds, which may limit diversification compared to broader-based mutual funds.

Tax-exempt funds primarily invest in municipal bonds, which may limit diversification compared to broader-based mutual funds. Potential alternative minimum tax (AMT): Certain tax-exempt mutual funds may be subject to the AMT, reducing the overall tax benefits for some investors.

Bottom Line

Tax-exempt mutual funds can offer a steady income stream and minimize your federal tax liability. This can make them attractive for high-income earners seeking tax efficiency. But, investors should also be aware of potential risks, such as interest rate fluctuations affecting bond prices and the possibility of lower returns when compared with other investments.

