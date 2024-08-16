News & Insights

Personal Finance

How Far $650K Plus Social Security Will Go in Every State

August 16, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Caitlyn Moorhead for GOBankingRates ->

Once you finally get to stop working, it shouldn’t be a full-time job figuring out how to finagle your finances to stretch your Roth IRA, 401(k), pension, Social Security and other retirement savings throughout your golden years. Whatever you have set aside for your retirement years will be greatly impacted by how you’ve invested your money and the location where you choose to retire. 

When it comes to this specific retirement calculus, the aim is to live better and not worry about whether you’ll live longer. Depending on when you retire, and at what age, your Social Security income will vary, so it’s good to have a separate nest egg. Having at least $650,000 saved in other retirement accounts may seem like a big sum of money, but how long will it last you?

GOBankingRates recently did a study to determine how long $650,000 plus your Social Security benefits would last you in retirement in every state based on such factors as median household income, average home value, mortgage payments and cost of living. States were then ranked by the longest amount of time to draw down $650,000 in savings to the shortest.

Also see how much retirement savings you need to retire in each state.

Windmills in the mountains near Keyser, West Virginia.

West Virginia

  • Total population: 1,775,156
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 21.2%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $2,814
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $946
  • Average annual cost of living: $33,767
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $11,353
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 57.25

Jackson, Mississippi stock photo

Mississippi

  • Total population: 2,940,057
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.5%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $2,847
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $979
  • Average annual cost of living: $34,161
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $11,748
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 55.33

Fayetteville is the third-largest city in Arkansas and county seat of Washington County.

Arkansas

  • Total population: 3,045,637
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.7%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $2,925
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,058
  • Average annual cost of living: $35,105
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $12,691
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 51.22
Lake Charles the fifth-largest incorporated city in the U.

Louisiana

  • Total population: 4,590,241
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.0%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $2,930
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,062
  • Average annual cost of living: $35,156
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $12,742
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 51.01
Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Total population: 4,019,800
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 16.5%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $2,997
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,129
  • Average annual cost of living: $35,966
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $13,552
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 47.96
American Flags flying in a small town square.

Alabama

  • Total population: 5,074,296
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.0%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $3,084
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,217
  • Average annual cost of living: $37,012
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $14,598
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 44.53

Owensboro is a city in and the county seat of Daviess County, Kentucky, United States.

Kentucky

  • Total population: 4,512,310
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.5%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $3,091
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,223
  • Average annual cost of living: $37,088
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $14,674
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 44.30
An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Total population: 3,200,517
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.4%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $3,131
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,263
  • Average annual cost of living: $37,573
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $15,159
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 42.88
As the sun begins to rise in Wichita, Kansas the neighborhoods of Wichita, Kansas give evidence that spring has arrived.

Kansas

  • Total population: 2,937,150
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.2%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $3,142
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,274
  • Average annual cost of living: $37,699
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $15,285
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 42.52
A wide angle view of the St. Louis, Missouri metropolitan area shot from the Illinois side of the Mississippi River from an altitude of about 1000 feet.

Missouri

  • Total population: 6,177,957
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.0%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $3,205
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,337
  • Average annual cost of living: $38,455
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $16,041
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 40.52

See Youngstown, Ohio from another perspective.

Ohio

  • Total population: 11,756,058
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.4%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $3,212
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,344
  • Average annual cost of living: $38,541
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $16,127
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 40.31
The Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen, Elkhart County, Indiana.

Indiana

  • Total population: 6,833,037
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 16.9%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $3,230
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,362
  • Average annual cost of living: $38,758
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $16,344
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 39.77
Downtown Ypsilanti, Michigan stock photo

Michigan

  • Total population: 10,034,118
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.7%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $3,259
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,392
  • Average annual cost of living: $39,113
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $16,699
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 38.92
An aerial shot of the Omaha Suburb of Fremont in Nebraska.

Nebraska

  • Total population: 1,967,923
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.0%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $3,388
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,521
  • Average annual cost of living: $40,662
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $18,248
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 35.62

North Dakota Badlands.

North Dakota

  • Total population: 779,261
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 16.7%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $3,425
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,557
  • Average annual cost of living: $41,094
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $18,680
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 34.80
A single lane metal bridge in the woods in Titusville, Pennsylvania, USA on a sunny spring day.

Pennsylvania

  • Total population: 12,972,008
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 19.6%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $3,433
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,565
  • Average annual cost of living: $41,194
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $18,780
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 34.61
Effingham, Illinois

Illinois

  • Total population: 12,582,032
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.2%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $3,457
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,589
  • Average annual cost of living: $41,485
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $19,072
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 34.08
natural-rock-formations-from-erosion-near-cubero-new-mexico-picture-id1127828011

New Mexico

  • Total population: 2,113,344
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 19.2%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $3,580
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,712
  • Average annual cost of living: $42,963
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $20,549
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 31.63

Kingsport is a city in Sullivan and Hawkins counties in the U.

Tennessee

  • Total population: 7,051,339
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.3%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $3,612
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,744
  • Average annual cost of living: $43,343
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $20,929
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 31.06
historic white rose city of york south carolina.

South Carolina

  • Total population: 5,282,634
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 19.1%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $3,618
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,750
  • Average annual cost of living: $43,417
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $21,003
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 30.95
El Paso, Texas, USA downtown city skyline at dusk with Juarez, Mexico in the distance.

Texas

  • Total population: 30,029,572
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 13.4%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $3,625
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,758
  • Average annual cost of living: $43,505
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $21,091
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 30.82
Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - October 06, 2018: Street scene of downtown Rapid City with buildings and businesses.

South Dakota

  • Total population: 909,824
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.2%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $3,641
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,773
  • Average annual cost of living: $43,696
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $21,282
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 30.54

Racine is a city in and the county seat of Racine County, Wisconsin, United States.

Wisconsin

  • Total population: 5,892,539
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.7%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $3,738
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,870
  • Average annual cost of living: $44,850
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $22,436
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 28.97
Augusta, Georgia

Georgia

  • Total population: 10,912,876
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 15.1%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $3,799
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,931
  • Average annual cost of living: $45,584
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $23,171
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 28.05
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

North Carolina

  • Total population: 10,698,973
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.4%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $3,855
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,987
  • Average annual cost of living: $46,260
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $23,846
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 27.26
Rock Springs Wyoming

Wyoming

  • Total population: 581,381
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.6%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $3,857
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,990
  • Average annual cost of living: $46,288
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $23,874
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 27.23

Grand Marais, Minnesota

Minnesota

  • Total population: 5,717,184
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.4%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $3,916
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,049
  • Average annual cost of living: $46,997
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $24,583
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 26.44
A nautical scene of a canal in a small town with roses in the foreground.

Delaware

  • Total population: 1,018,396
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 20.8%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $4,192
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,324
  • Average annual cost of living: $50,302
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $27,888
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 23.31
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Total population: 8,683,619
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 16.8%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $4,216
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,348
  • Average annual cost of living: $50,587
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $28,173
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 23.07
Beautiful homes along the Gulf Coast beach at Pensacola Beach, Florida shot from an altitude of about 600 feet over the Gulf of Mexico.

Florida

  • Total population: 22,244,823
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 21.6%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $4,364
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,496
  • Average annual cost of living: $52,370
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $29,956
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 21.70

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA - SEPTEMBER 11, 2009: People on Church Street, a pedestrian mall with sidewalk cafes and restaurants.

Vermont

  • Total population: 647,064
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 21.6%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $4,392
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,524
  • Average annual cost of living: $52,703
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $30,289
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 21.46
South Portland, Maine, USA with the Portland Breakwater Light at dawn.

Maine

  • Total population: 1,385,340
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 22.6%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $4,441
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,573
  • Average annual cost of living: $53,293
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $30,879
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 21.05
Camelback Mountain is the most characteristic mountain in Phoenix.

Arizona

  • Total population: 7,359,197
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.8%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $4,469
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,601
  • Average annual cost of living: $53,626
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $31,212
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 20.83
Traffic moving on Howard Street at twilight, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Maryland

  • Total population: 6,164,660
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 16.9%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $4,501
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,633
  • Average annual cost of living: $54,011
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $31,597
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 20.57

Hagerman Fossil Beds area in Snake river valley, Idaho.

Idaho

  • Total population: 1,939,033
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.0%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $4,544
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,676
  • Average annual cost of living: $54,528
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $32,114
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 20.24
The moon rises amidst soft, moody and mysterious lighting at the magic hour of dusk in rural Carlin, Nevada.

Nevada

  • Total population: 3,177,772
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 16.9%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $4,614
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,746
  • Average annual cost of living: $55,365
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $32,951
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 19.73
Schenectady, New York stock photo

New York

  • Total population: 19,677,151
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.1%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $4,645
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,777
  • Average annual cost of living: $55,735
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $33,321
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 19.51
this beautiful tower sits on the Talcott mountain state park in Simsbury ct.

Connecticut

  • Total population: 3,626,205
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.3%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $4,655
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,787
  • Average annual cost of living: $55,856
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $33,442
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 19.44

One of a series of 5 waterfalls that cascade over hydroelectric dams along the upper Missouri River in Great Falls, Montana.

Montana

  • Total population: 1,122,867
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 20.1%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $4,670
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,802
  • Average annual cost of living: $56,041
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $33,627
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 19.33
Haines Alaska from across the water with snow on the mountains.

Alaska

  • Total population: 733,583
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 13.8%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $4,788
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,920
  • Average annual cost of living: $57,456
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $35,042
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 18.55
Newport is a city in Newport County, Rhode Island, United States, about 30 miles south of Providence.

Rhode Island

  • Total population: 1,093,734
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.8%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $4,891
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $3,023
  • Average annual cost of living: $58,694
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $36,280
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 17.92
Salt Lake City Aerial View stock photo

Utah

  • Total population: 3,380,800
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 11.9%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $4,901
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $3,033
  • Average annual cost of living: $58,808
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $36,394
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 17.86

Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA town cityscape.

New Hampshire

  • Total population: 1,395,231
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 20.2%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $4,950
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $3,082
  • Average annual cost of living: $59,397
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $36,983
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 17.58
Pedestrians cross street in downtown Bend Oregon USA on a sunny day.

Oregon

  • Total population: 4,240,137
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 19.3%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $5,032
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $3,165
  • Average annual cost of living: $60,390
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $37,976
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 17.12
Buena-Vista_Colorado_iStock-1315663750

Colorado

  • Total population: 5,839,926
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 15.7%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $5,153
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $3,285
  • Average annual cost of living: $61,833
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $39,419
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 16.49
Aerial of Trenton New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Total population: 9,261,699
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.4%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $5,196
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $3,328
  • Average annual cost of living: $62,351
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $39,937
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 16.28

The Naches River flows from the Cascade Range near Chinook Pass and enters the Yakima River in the town of Yakima, Washington State, USA.

Washington

  • Total population: 7,785,786
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 16.8%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $5,717
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $3,849
  • Average annual cost of living: $68,602
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $46,188
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 14.07
Plymouth, MA, USA - September 5, 2009: Main Street, Plymouth, Massachusetts, USA.

Massachusetts

  • Total population: 6,981,974
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.0%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $6,128
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $4,261
  • Average annual cost of living: $73,540
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $51,126
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 12.71
Pasadena and South Pasadena with San Gabriel Mountains in the background and Arroyo Parkway in the foreground.

California

  • Total population: 39,029,342
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 15.8%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $7,009
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $5,141
  • Average annual cost of living: $84,110
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $61,696
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 10.54
Honolulu Hillside Suburban Homes stock photo

Hawaii

  • Total population: 1,440,196
  • Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 20.5%
  • Average monthly cost of living: $8,365
  • Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $6,497
  • Average annual cost of living: $100,380
  • Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $77,966
  • Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 8.34

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find how far $650,000 and Social Security benefits will go in every state. First, GOBankingRates found information on each state, including total population, population ages 65 and over, median household income and total households, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the average single-family home value on June 2024 from Zillow Home Value Index and assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from the Missouri Economic Research Information Center, and using the national average expenditure costs for residents aged 65 and over, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs can be calculated. The expenditure costs and mortgage cost can be used to calculated the total cost of living. Using the average full Social Security income for residents ages 65 and over, as sourced from the Social Security Administration, the cost of living after Social Security benefits can be calculated. Assuming $650,000 in savings, the years to drawdown the savings account can be calculated using the total cost of living after Social Security benefits. Washington, D.C., was included as supplemental information. The states are sorted to show the longest amount of time to drawdown $650,000 in savings. All data was collected on and is up to date as of August 6, 2024.

