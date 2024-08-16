How Far $650K Plus Social Security Will Go in Every State

Once you finally get to stop working, it shouldn’t be a full-time job figuring out how to finagle your finances to stretch your Roth IRA, 401(k), pension, Social Security and other retirement savings throughout your golden years. Whatever you have set aside for your retirement years will be greatly impacted by how you’ve invested your money and the location where you choose to retire.

When it comes to this specific retirement calculus, the aim is to live better and not worry about whether you’ll live longer. Depending on when you retire, and at what age, your Social Security income will vary, so it’s good to have a separate nest egg. Having at least $650,000 saved in other retirement accounts may seem like a big sum of money, but how long will it last you?

GOBankingRates recently did a study to determine how long $650,000 plus your Social Security benefits would last you in retirement in every state based on such factors as median household income, average home value, mortgage payments and cost of living. States were then ranked by the longest amount of time to draw down $650,000 in savings to the shortest.

Also see how much retirement savings you need to retire in each state.

West Virginia

Total population : 1,775,156

1,775,156 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 21.2%

21.2% Average monthly cost of living: $2,814

$2,814 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $946

$946 Average annual cost of living: $33,767

$33,767 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $11,353

$11,353 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 57.25

Mississippi

Total population : 2,940,057

2,940,057 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.5%

17.5% Average monthly cost of living: $2,847

$2,847 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $979

$979 Average annual cost of living: $34,161

$34,161 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $11,748

$11,748 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 55.33

Arkansas

Total population : 3,045,637

3,045,637 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.7%

17.7% Average monthly cost of living: $2,925

$2,925 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,058

$1,058 Average annual cost of living: $35,105

$35,105 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $12,691

$12,691 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 51.22

Louisiana

Total population : 4,590,241

4,590,241 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.0%

17.0% Average monthly cost of living: $2,930

$2,930 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,062

$1,062 Average annual cost of living: $35,156

$35,156 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $12,742

$12,742 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 51.01

Oklahoma

Total population : 4,019,800

4,019,800 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 16.5%

16.5% Average monthly cost of living: $2,997

$2,997 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,129

$1,129 Average annual cost of living: $35,966

$35,966 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $13,552

$13,552 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 47.96

Alabama

Total population : 5,074,296

5,074,296 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.0%

18.0% Average monthly cost of living: $3,084

$3,084 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,217

$1,217 Average annual cost of living: $37,012

$37,012 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $14,598

$14,598 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 44.53

Kentucky

Total population : 4,512,310

4,512,310 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.5%

17.5% Average monthly cost of living: $3,091

$3,091 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,223

$1,223 Average annual cost of living: $37,088

$37,088 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $14,674

$14,674 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 44.30

Iowa

Total population : 3,200,517

3,200,517 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.4%

18.4% Average monthly cost of living: $3,131

$3,131 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,263

$1,263 Average annual cost of living: $37,573

$37,573 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $15,159

$15,159 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 42.88

Kansas

Total population : 2,937,150

2,937,150 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.2%

17.2% Average monthly cost of living: $3,142

$3,142 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,274

$1,274 Average annual cost of living: $37,699

$37,699 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $15,285

$15,285 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 42.52

Missouri

Total population : 6,177,957

6,177,957 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.0%

18.0% Average monthly cost of living: $3,205

$3,205 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,337

$1,337 Average annual cost of living: $38,455

$38,455 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $16,041

$16,041 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 40.52

Ohio

Total population : 11,756,058

11,756,058 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.4%

18.4% Average monthly cost of living: $3,212

$3,212 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,344

$1,344 Average annual cost of living: $38,541

$38,541 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $16,127

$16,127 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 40.31

Indiana

Total population : 6,833,037

6,833,037 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 16.9%

16.9% Average monthly cost of living: $3,230

$3,230 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,362

$1,362 Average annual cost of living: $38,758

$38,758 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $16,344

$16,344 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 39.77

Michigan

Total population : 10,034,118

10,034,118 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.7%

18.7% Average monthly cost of living: $3,259

$3,259 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,392

$1,392 Average annual cost of living: $39,113

$39,113 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $16,699

$16,699 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 38.92

Nebraska

Total population : 1,967,923

1,967,923 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.0%

17.0% Average monthly cost of living: $3,388

$3,388 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,521

$1,521 Average annual cost of living: $40,662

$40,662 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $18,248

$18,248 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 35.62

North Dakota

Total population : 779,261

779,261 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 16.7%

16.7% Average monthly cost of living: $3,425

$3,425 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,557

$1,557 Average annual cost of living: $41,094

$41,094 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $18,680

$18,680 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 34.80

Pennsylvania

Total population : 12,972,008

12,972,008 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 19.6%

19.6% Average monthly cost of living: $3,433

$3,433 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,565

$1,565 Average annual cost of living: $41,194

$41,194 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $18,780

$18,780 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 34.61

Illinois

Total population : 12,582,032

12,582,032 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.2%

17.2% Average monthly cost of living: $3,457

$3,457 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,589

$1,589 Average annual cost of living: $41,485

$41,485 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $19,072

$19,072 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 34.08

New Mexico

Total population : 2,113,344

2,113,344 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 19.2%

19.2% Average monthly cost of living: $3,580

$3,580 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,712

$1,712 Average annual cost of living: $42,963

$42,963 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $20,549

$20,549 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 31.63

Tennessee

Total population : 7,051,339

7,051,339 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.3%

17.3% Average monthly cost of living: $3,612

$3,612 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,744

$1,744 Average annual cost of living: $43,343

$43,343 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $20,929

$20,929 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 31.06

South Carolina

Total population : 5,282,634

5,282,634 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 19.1%

19.1% Average monthly cost of living: $3,618

$3,618 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,750

$1,750 Average annual cost of living: $43,417

$43,417 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $21,003

$21,003 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 30.95

Texas

Total population : 30,029,572

30,029,572 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 13.4%

13.4% Average monthly cost of living: $3,625

$3,625 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,758

$1,758 Average annual cost of living: $43,505

$43,505 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $21,091

$21,091 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 30.82

South Dakota

Total population : 909,824

909,824 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.2%

18.2% Average monthly cost of living: $3,641

$3,641 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,773

$1,773 Average annual cost of living: $43,696

$43,696 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $21,282

$21,282 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 30.54

Wisconsin

Total population : 5,892,539

5,892,539 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.7%

18.7% Average monthly cost of living: $3,738

$3,738 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,870

$1,870 Average annual cost of living: $44,850

$44,850 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $22,436

$22,436 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 28.97

Georgia

Total population : 10,912,876

10,912,876 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 15.1%

15.1% Average monthly cost of living: $3,799

$3,799 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,931

$1,931 Average annual cost of living: $45,584

$45,584 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $23,171

$23,171 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 28.05

North Carolina

Total population : 10,698,973

10,698,973 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.4%

17.4% Average monthly cost of living: $3,855

$3,855 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,987

$1,987 Average annual cost of living: $46,260

$46,260 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $23,846

$23,846 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 27.26

Wyoming

Total population : 581,381

581,381 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.6%

18.6% Average monthly cost of living: $3,857

$3,857 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $1,990

$1,990 Average annual cost of living: $46,288

$46,288 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $23,874

$23,874 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 27.23

Minnesota

Total population : 5,717,184

5,717,184 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.4%

17.4% Average monthly cost of living: $3,916

$3,916 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,049

$2,049 Average annual cost of living: $46,997

$46,997 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $24,583

$24,583 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 26.44

Delaware

Total population : 1,018,396

1,018,396 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 20.8%

20.8% Average monthly cost of living: $4,192

$4,192 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,324

$2,324 Average annual cost of living: $50,302

$50,302 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $27,888

$27,888 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 23.31

Virginia

Total population : 8,683,619

8,683,619 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 16.8%

16.8% Average monthly cost of living: $4,216

$4,216 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,348

$2,348 Average annual cost of living: $50,587

$50,587 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $28,173

$28,173 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 23.07

Florida

Total population : 22,244,823

22,244,823 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 21.6%

21.6% Average monthly cost of living: $4,364

$4,364 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,496

$2,496 Average annual cost of living: $52,370

$52,370 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $29,956

$29,956 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 21.70

Vermont

Total population : 647,064

647,064 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 21.6%

21.6% Average monthly cost of living: $4,392

$4,392 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,524

$2,524 Average annual cost of living: $52,703

$52,703 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $30,289

$30,289 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 21.46

Maine

Total population : 1,385,340

1,385,340 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 22.6%

22.6% Average monthly cost of living: $4,441

$4,441 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,573

$2,573 Average annual cost of living: $53,293

$53,293 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $30,879

$30,879 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 21.05

Arizona

Total population : 7,359,197

7,359,197 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.8%

18.8% Average monthly cost of living: $4,469

$4,469 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,601

$2,601 Average annual cost of living: $53,626

$53,626 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $31,212

$31,212 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 20.83

Maryland

Total population : 6,164,660

6,164,660 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 16.9%

16.9% Average monthly cost of living: $4,501

$4,501 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,633

$2,633 Average annual cost of living: $54,011

$54,011 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $31,597

$31,597 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 20.57

Idaho

Total population : 1,939,033

1,939,033 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.0%

17.0% Average monthly cost of living: $4,544

$4,544 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,676

$2,676 Average annual cost of living: $54,528

$54,528 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $32,114

$32,114 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 20.24

Nevada

Total population : 3,177,772

3,177,772 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 16.9%

16.9% Average monthly cost of living: $4,614

$4,614 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,746

$2,746 Average annual cost of living: $55,365

$55,365 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $32,951

$32,951 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 19.73

New York

Total population : 19,677,151

19,677,151 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.1%

18.1% Average monthly cost of living: $4,645

$4,645 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,777

$2,777 Average annual cost of living: $55,735

$55,735 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $33,321

$33,321 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 19.51

Connecticut

Total population : 3,626,205

3,626,205 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.3%

18.3% Average monthly cost of living: $4,655

$4,655 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,787

$2,787 Average annual cost of living: $55,856

$55,856 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $33,442

$33,442 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 19.44

Montana

Total population : 1,122,867

1,122,867 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 20.1%

20.1% Average monthly cost of living: $4,670

$4,670 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,802

$2,802 Average annual cost of living: $56,041

$56,041 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $33,627

$33,627 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 19.33

Alaska

Total population : 733,583

733,583 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 13.8%

13.8% Average monthly cost of living: $4,788

$4,788 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $2,920

$2,920 Average annual cost of living: $57,456

$57,456 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $35,042

$35,042 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 18.55

Rhode Island

Total population : 1,093,734

1,093,734 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.8%

18.8% Average monthly cost of living: $4,891

$4,891 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $3,023

$3,023 Average annual cost of living: $58,694

$58,694 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $36,280

$36,280 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 17.92

Utah

Total population : 3,380,800

3,380,800 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 11.9%

11.9% Average monthly cost of living: $4,901

$4,901 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $3,033

$3,033 Average annual cost of living: $58,808

$58,808 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $36,394

$36,394 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 17.86

New Hampshire

Total population : 1,395,231

1,395,231 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 20.2%

20.2% Average monthly cost of living: $4,950

$4,950 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $3,082

$3,082 Average annual cost of living: $59,397

$59,397 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $36,983

$36,983 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 17.58

Oregon

Total population : 4,240,137

4,240,137 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 19.3%

19.3% Average monthly cost of living: $5,032

$5,032 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $3,165

$3,165 Average annual cost of living: $60,390

$60,390 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $37,976

$37,976 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 17.12

Colorado

Total population : 5,839,926

5,839,926 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 15.7%

15.7% Average monthly cost of living: $5,153

$5,153 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $3,285

$3,285 Average annual cost of living: $61,833

$61,833 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $39,419

$39,419 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 16.49

New Jersey

Total population : 9,261,699

9,261,699 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 17.4%

17.4% Average monthly cost of living: $5,196

$5,196 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $3,328

$3,328 Average annual cost of living: $62,351

$62,351 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $39,937

$39,937 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 16.28

Washington

Total population : 7,785,786

7,785,786 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 16.8%

16.8% Average monthly cost of living: $5,717

$5,717 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $3,849

$3,849 Average annual cost of living: $68,602

$68,602 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $46,188

$46,188 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 14.07

Massachusetts

Total population : 6,981,974

6,981,974 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 18.0%

18.0% Average monthly cost of living: $6,128

$6,128 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $4,261

$4,261 Average annual cost of living: $73,540

$73,540 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $51,126

$51,126 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 12.71

California

Total population : 39,029,342

39,029,342 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 15.8%

15.8% Average monthly cost of living: $7,009

$7,009 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $5,141

$5,141 Average annual cost of living: $84,110

$84,110 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $61,696

$61,696 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 10.54

Hawaii

Total population : 1,440,196

1,440,196 Percentage of population aged 65 and older: 20.5%

20.5% Average monthly cost of living: $8,365

$8,365 Total monthly cost of living after Social Security: $6,497

$6,497 Average annual cost of living: $100,380

$100,380 Total annual cost of living after Social Security: $77,966

$77,966 Years to draw down $650,000 in retirement savings: 8.34

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find how far $650,000 and Social Security benefits will go in every state. First, GOBankingRates found information on each state, including total population, population ages 65 and over, median household income and total households, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the average single-family home value on June 2024 from Zillow Home Value Index and assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from the Missouri Economic Research Information Center, and using the national average expenditure costs for residents aged 65 and over, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs can be calculated. The expenditure costs and mortgage cost can be used to calculated the total cost of living. Using the average full Social Security income for residents ages 65 and over, as sourced from the Social Security Administration, the cost of living after Social Security benefits can be calculated. Assuming $650,000 in savings, the years to drawdown the savings account can be calculated using the total cost of living after Social Security benefits. Washington, D.C., was included as supplemental information. The states are sorted to show the longest amount of time to drawdown $650,000 in savings. All data was collected on and is up to date as of August 6, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Far $650K Plus Social Security Will Go in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.