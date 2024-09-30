How Is Etsy's Stock Performance Compared to Other Internet Retail Stocks?

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) is an e-commerce service provider that operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers. Valued at a market cap of $6.7 billion, the company’s primary marketplace is Etsy.com, which allows various merchants to list and sell their unique and creative products belonging to a wide range of categories, including home furnishings, jewelry and personal accessories, craft supplies, among others.

Companies worth less than $10 billion are generally described as “mid-cap” stocks, and Etsy fits this criterion perfectly. Apart from Etsy.com, the company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. The company distinguishes itself by offering one-of-a-kind, personalized, and unique products that are not typically found in traditional retail stores.

Shares of ETSY are trading 37.2% below their 52-week high of $89.58, recorded in December last year. The e-commerce company has declined 4.6% over the past three months, lagging behind the broader ProShares Online Retail ETF’s (ONLN) 12.9% return over the same time frame.

In the longer term, ETSY stock is down 30.6% on a YTD basis, significantly lagging behind ONLN’s 27.2% gains. Moreover, shares of ETSY have dipped 12.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to ONLN’s 48.4% returns over the same time frame.

To confirm its bearish trend, ETSY has been trading below its 200-day moving average since December last year and has remained below its 50-day moving average since January, despite some fluctuations.

ETSY’s underperformance can be attributed to an unfavorable macroeconomic environment, marked by a slowdown in consumer discretionary spending coupled with increasing competition in the industry from both large-scale marketplaces and niche platforms.

Moreover, shares of ETSY dropped 7.7% following its mixed Q2 earnings release on Jul. 31. The company’s revenue of $647.8 million in the period surpassed Wall Street estimates, but its earnings of $0.41 per share lagged behind the estimates. Its 2.1% decrease in consolidated gross merchandise sales (GMS) and a 3.2% drop in ETSY marketplace GMS further lowered investor confidence.

ETSY’s underperformance becomes more evident when compared to its rival, Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV), which surged 84.1% over the past 52 weeks and 51.1% on a YTD basis.

As ETSY underperformed relative to its industry peers, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from 27 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $67.09 suggests a 17.4% premium to its current levels.

