How EQT Is Positioning for Data Center, Power & Global LNG Demand

EQT Corporation EQT is trying to convert rising electricity consumption into contracted gas demand rather than simply chasing higher production. The strategy centers on power plants, data centers, pipeline access and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exposure.

That framing matters for investors. New demand can help Appalachian gas only if projects move from proposals to funded, permitted and contracted infrastructure.

EQT Targets Power Demand With Long-Term Contracts

EQT’s clearest power-linked step is a 10-year agreement to supply 325,000 Dekatherm (Dth) per day of natural gas to the planned CPV Shay Energy Center in Doddridge County, WV. The facility is expected to enter service as early as 2031.

The contract links pricing to PJM power markets rather than a conventional gas index. At recent forward prices, that structure is expected to provide a premium to local gas indexes and reduce reliance on Appalachian basin pricing.



Image Source: EQT Corporation

How EQT Connects Data Centers to Gas Growth

Management is tracking more than 45 Appalachian demand and pipeline takeaway projects totaling nearly 20 Bcf per day of potential demand. The opportunity set includes power generation, data center-related load growth and new outlets for regional supply.

The key word is potential. Many projects are still under evaluation, which means EQT’s demand story depends on customer commitments and commercial structures that can support financing and construction.

Range Resources Corporation RRC is relevant in this context because Appalachian producers face a similar investor question. Regional gas values improve most when new demand and takeaway capacity absorb supply inside or near the basin.

EQT’s LNG Exposure Broadens Its Demand Base

EQT also signed a five-year LNG offtake agreement for 0.5 million tonnes per annum beginning in 2028. The arrangement sources LNG from various Gulf Coast facilities and accelerates EQT’s exposure to export-linked markets.

The agreement is projected to add about $45 million to 2028 free cash flow at recent strip prices. For EQT, LNG exposure broadens the demand base beyond local power and pipeline projects and adds a route to international natural gas markets.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG offers a useful reference point for the broader LNG theme because it is tied to liquefaction and export infrastructure. EQT’s approach is different, as it seeks LNG exposure while remaining primarily an Appalachian natural gas producer.

Why EQT’s Project Pipeline Depends on Execution

The long-duration demand story is not immediate. Major power, pipeline and data center projects can require three to five years to build, and CPV Shay itself may not begin until 2031.

Permitting, construction timing, financing and customer commitments will determine how much of the project pipeline becomes real demand. Delays could defer pricing benefits and limit the ability to turn emerging demand into a material earnings driver.

EQT’s Weak Momentum Offsets Emerging Demand Themes

The bottom line is that EQT has assembled several demand-linked catalysts, but they remain longer dated. Power contracts, LNG exposure and data center-related load growth can support future outlets for Appalachian gas only if the infrastructure cycle advances.

Near-term signals are less favorable. EQT currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Its earnings estimates have been revised downward for 2026 and 2027, supporting a cautious stance. The stock also has a Momentum Score of F. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Growth Score of C and the VGM Score of C are neutral rather than clearly favorable. Together, these scores suggest that the emerging-demand narrative has not yet translated into a clearly superior near-term earnings or share-price profile.

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