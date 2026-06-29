How Does Nebius AI Cloud 3.6 Strengthen Its AI Cloud Advantage?

As AI adoption accelerates, cloud providers need intelligent infrastructure, security, operational efficiency and developer-friendly experiences. Addressing these evolving needs, Nebius Group N.V. NBIS has unveiled Nebius AI Cloud Aether 3.6, a wide range of enhancements focused on developer productivity, enterprise-grade security, governance and storage performance. The release also marks the debut of Nebius Echo, an AI-powered infrastructure assistant that represents NBIS’ vision for agentic cloud computing.

Echo can answer cloud-related questions and execute core infrastructure operations while incorporating built-in guardrails to prevent accidental or unsafe actions. Powered by open-source models running on Nebius Token Factory, the assistant is designed specifically for production cloud environments. This first preview supports core cloud services, while Nebius has outlined an ambitious roadmap that includes infrastructure debugging, multi-step infrastructure provisioning, infrastructure-as-Code deployments and smarter resource recommendations.

A notable enhancement is the Managed Service for SkyPilot, providing one-click integration without requiring teams to maintain their own control plane. This simplifies multi-cloud AI workload orchestration while reducing operational overhead. Also, it rolled out several enterprise-focused capabilities that strengthen data protection and governance. A new Key Management Service enables organizations to manage their own encryption keys using Customer-Managed Encryption Keys.

Additional storage enhancements include a 30% increase in read bandwidth for Object Storage with single-threaded client connections, three times more IOPS for 4 KB file operations, up to 100 times higher metadata IOPS for metadata-heavy workloads and shared filesystem validation supporting clusters up to 100 PB. AI Cloud 3.6 meets the growing demand for autonomous, production-ready AI infrastructure. As enterprises adopt agentic AI, Nebius is evolving beyond a cloud provider with AI-powered tools like Nebius Echo, while ongoing infrastructure investments and partnerships strengthen its competitive edge in the AI cloud market.

NBIS vs. AI Rivals: A Competitive Comparison

CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV recently demonstrated the strength of its AI-native cloud platform in the MLPerf Training v6.0 benchmark, completing the training of the DeepSeek-V3 671B model in just 2.02 minutes using 8,192 NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 GPUs. It served as a powerful validation of the company's AI cloud platform, poised to accelerate customer adoption while strengthening its competitive position. It also became the first AI cloud provider to complete the bring-up and full system-level validation of NVDA Vera Rubin NVL72, a next-generation AI platform, positioning CRWV at the forefront of next-generation AI infrastructure and strengthening its competitive advantage in the rapidly expanding AI cloud market.

Microsoft MSFT capitalizes on AI business momentum and Copilot adoption alongside Azure cloud infrastructure expansion. The Azure AI platform continues to benefit from demand across AI and non-AI services, with customer demand exceeding available capacity. It added another GW of capacity during the quarter and remains on track to double its overall data center footprint within two years. New data center investments were announced across four continents. In May, it signed new agreements with U.S. and U.K. government partners, the Center for AI Standards and Innovation and the AI Security Institute to advance AI testing and safety evaluation frameworks.

NBIS Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Nebius have gained 187.1% year to date compared with the Internet–Software and Services industry’s growth of 14.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, NBIS trades at a forward price-to-sales of 8.83X, higher than the industry’s 4.3X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NBIS’ earnings for 2026 has been revised upward over the past 60 day



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NBIS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.