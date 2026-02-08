How Does IEMG's Emerging Markets Potential Compare to SPGM's Global Exposure?

Key Points

SPGM holds a broader mix of developed and emerging markets, while IEMG focuses solely on emerging economies.

IEGM's price has outperformed SPGM's in the last 12 months, but over the past five years, SPGM has seen higher returns.

10 stocks we like better than iShares - iShares Core Msci Emerging Markets ETF ›

The State Street SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SPGM) and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:IEMG) aim to provide diversified stock market exposure, but their approaches differ: SPGM spans the full global equity landscape, while IEMG focuses on emerging markets. This comparison highlights how these strategies play out in terms of cost, returns, risk, and portfolio composition.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SPGM IEMG Issuer SPDR IShares Expense ratio 0.09% 0.09% 1-yr return (as of Feb. 7, 2026) 21.47% 37.83% Dividend yield 1.82 2.51% Beta 0.91 0.64 AUM $1.45 billion $137.65 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

Both funds are equally affordable in terms of fees, but IEMG has a higher one-year return and dividend yield, which may appeal to income-focused investors seeking an emerging markets tilt.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SPGM IEMG Max drawdown (5 y) -25.92% -37.16% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,539 $1,073

What's inside

IEMG holds 2707 emerging-market stocks, with its primary focus on the tech sector (23%), followed by financials (16%) and industrials (12%). Its top holdings are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (2330.SR), Samsung Electronics Ltd (005930.KS), and Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK), giving it more exposure to Asian tech giants.

SPGM casts a wider net, including the U.S., developed, and emerging markets, with a portfolio of 2,969 holdings and a heavier allocation to technology (26%). Top positions include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), indicating a stronger U.S.-tech focus.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Both ETFs are feasible options for gaining exposure to international stocks, but investors should be aware that because IEMG focuses on the emerging markets, there’s often more volatility associated with those type of companies because many of them are young companies and/or are in niche markets, so there’s a lot more room to grow, but also a lot more room to run into company issues.

There’s also the concern that IEMG excludes North American companies, leaving foreign companies as the leading holders of the portfolio. Foreign companies can have very different price patterns and movements compared to U.S. companies, so if American investors want to invest internationally, it can be useful to familiarize themselves with global geopolitical and economic developments, as those markets can be affected by events very different from those in the U.S.

SPGM also holds foreign companies, but with American stocks holding so much of the fund’s weight, its price movement will be less influenced by foreign events.

If investors are more focused on the future and recent price gains, IEMG may be a better fit. However, if investors prefer more consistent growth long-term, SPGM is an ideal option.

Should you buy stock in iShares - iShares Core Msci Emerging Markets ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares - iShares Core Msci Emerging Markets ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares - iShares Core Msci Emerging Markets ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2026.

Adé Hennis has positions in Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.