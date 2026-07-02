How Does AtHoc's Expansion Boost BlackBerry Amid Global Uncertainty?

Organizations today face an unprecedented combination of cyber threats, climate-related disasters, geopolitical tensions and operational disruptions, leaving little room for delayed decision-making or fragmented communication. Recognizing this need, BlackBerry Limited BB recently upgraded its BlackBerry AtHoc mission orchestration platform, further strengthening its position in secure communications for enterprises, governments and critical infrastructure operators.

The augmented version focuses on tighter integration with Microsoft's MSFT enterprise ecosystem, enhanced operator workflows, richer situational awareness and improved identity management, designed to help organizations respond faster during emergencies. During emergencies, asking employees to switch applications or learn new workflows often creates unnecessary delays. BlackBerry addresses this challenge by embedding critical alerting and response capabilities directly into Microsoft Teams. Another major addition is integration with Microsoft Entra ID, which automatically synchronizes user records between Entra ID and BlackBerry AtHoc.

BlackBerry has also refined several operator-focused capabilities that improve message delivery during large-scale emergencies, including alert resend functionality, improved handling of multiple responses, mass device alert repeat capabilities and better dispatch workflow controls. As BB continues adding integrations and new capabilities, existing customers become more likely to expand deployments rather than seek alternative providers. Recently, it also upgraded its Unified Endpoint Management platform, addressing the evolving needs of enterprises, governments and highly regulated industries.

Combined with momentum in Secure Communications and the continued expansion of QNX, AtHoc strengthens the company's ability to generate recurring software revenue while deepening relationships with enterprise and government customers.

Can BB’s AtHoc Challenge the Cybersecurity Heavyweights?

CrowdStrike CRWD remains leveraged to sustained cybersecurity demand as customers consolidate tools on the Falcon platform and expand module adoption through subscriptions and Falcon Flex. Rising cyber threats and data breaches continue to drive demand for cybersecurity solutions. Last month, CRWD expanded its AI and cloud security offerings on AWS, adding Falcon AI Detection and Response protections for AI applications, new cloud security integrations and broader platform availability through AWS Marketplace. Also, it introduced Continuous Identity for AI Agents, a new Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security capability that provides continuous, risk-based identity enforcement for AI agents across enterprise environments.

Investments in sales, cloud and AI position Fortinet Inc. FTNT for stronger operating leverage through 2026 and beyond. In June, Fortinet launched FortiSOC, a new unified, cloud-delivered security operations center platform powered by agentic AI that consolidates six core security operations functions, including SIEM, SOAR, threat intelligence and identity threat detection, into a single SaaS experience with one console and one subscription, designed to autonomously investigate and correlate alerts across assets and identities, then recommend or execute response actions under analyst oversight. In May, Fortinet expanded its FortiGate G series with the 3500G and 400G, delivering high-performance, AI-ready firewalls with enhanced connectivity and built-in security.

BB Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of BlackBerry have surged 270.2% in the past three months compared with the Internet-Software industry’s growth of 12.4%.



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Regarding the price/book ratio, BB is trading at 10, higher than the industry’s multiple of 4.7.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BB earnings for fiscal 2027 has been revised down over the past 60 days.



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BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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