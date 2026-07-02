How to Define Your Acceptable Rate of Return -- and Build a Portfolio to Reach It

Key Points
The video explains how to set a realistic “acceptable return” tied to your personal investing goals.
It shows why time in quality, growing businesses can matter more than trying to beat the market.
- These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›
Align investing with personal goals by defining an acceptable rate of return, then building a disciplined, quality‑focused portfolio to pursue it over time. Discover how time in the market, steady contributions, and realistic expectations can reshape your strategy in the video below.
*This video was published on Jul. 2, 2026.
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*Stock Advisor returns as of July 2, 2026.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.