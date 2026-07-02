How to Define Your Acceptable Rate of Return -- and Build a Portfolio to Reach It

Key Points

The video explains how to set a realistic “acceptable return” tied to your personal investing goals.

It shows why time in quality, growing businesses can matter more than trying to beat the market.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Align investing with personal goals by defining an acceptable rate of return, then building a disciplined, quality‑focused portfolio to pursue it over time. Discover how time in the market, steady contributions, and realistic expectations can reshape your strategy in the video below.

*This video was published on Jul. 2, 2026.

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*Stock Advisor returns as of July 2, 2026.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.