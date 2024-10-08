How Deferred Compensation Works in Florida

Deferred compensation allows Florida employees to set part of their earnings aside for future uses. This strategy could help you manage taxes or plan retirement, as it delays a portion of your income, which can include bonuses, stock options, or other incentives. And in Florida’s tax-friendly environment, where there is no state income tax, deferred compensation can provide even greater financial benefits.

A financial advisor can help you figure out whether deferred compensation is a strategy that could benefit your long-term goals.

What Is a Deferred Compensation Plan?

A deferred compensation plan is often used by executives and high-earning individuals as a strategic tool for tax deferral and retirement planning. By deferring a portion of their salary or bonuses, employees can potentially lower their current taxable income, allowing their deferred earnings to grow tax-deferred until they are withdrawn. This can be particularly advantageous for those who expect to be in a lower tax bracket during retirement.

There are two main types of deferred compensation plans:

Qualified plans, such as 401(k)s, are subject to strict regulations under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) and offer tax benefits to both employers and employees.

Non-qualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plans are more flexible, and are often tailored to meet specific needs. These plans do not have the same contribution limits as qualified plans, allowing participants to defer larger amounts of income. However, they also carry more risk, as the deferred funds are considered part of the employer’s assets and may be subject to creditors in the event of company insolvency.

Deferred Compensation Rules in Florida

If you're considering a deferred compensation plan in The Sunshine State, here are four rules that you should keep in mind:

Eligibility requirements: Florida offers a deferred compensation plan for state employees, but private sector employees are subject to the eligibility requirements of their employer which are usually based on status and tenure.

Florida offers a deferred compensation plan for state employees, but private sector employees are subject to the eligibility requirements of their employer which are usually based on status and tenure. Contribution limits: The IRS sets annual contribution limits for deferred compensation plans, which can vary based on the type of plan. For 457(b) plans, the limit is generally aligned with other retirement accounts, but catch-up contributions may be available for those nearing retirement age.

The IRS sets annual contribution limits for deferred compensation plans, which can vary based on the type of plan. For 457(b) plans, the limit is generally aligned with other retirement accounts, but catch-up contributions may be available for those nearing retirement age. Tax implications: Contributions to deferred compensation plans are typically made on a pre-tax basis, reducing taxable income in the year of contribution. Taxes are deferred until the funds are withdrawn and will be based on that year's tax bracket.

Contributions to deferred compensation plans are typically made on a pre-tax basis, reducing taxable income in the year of contribution. Taxes are deferred until the funds are withdrawn and will be based on that year's tax bracket. Distribution rules: Deferred compensation plans are subject to specific rules, often tied to retirement, separation from service, or reaching a certain age. Withdrawing before age 59 ½ typically incurs a 10% federal tax penalty, but there are some exceptions including death of the account holder and extreme financial hardships.

Benefits of a Deferred Compensation Plan in Florida

Deferred compensation in Florida not only offers tax advantages but also provides flexibility for participants to adjust their contributions based on their financial goals and retirement plans. Employees can choose how much of their salary to defer, giving them control over their savings strategy.

Additionally, participants often have a variety of investment options, such as mutual funds, stocks, bonds and annuities. This flexibility allows deferred compensation plans to act as a useful supplement to traditional retirement accounts like 401(k)s or IRAs, offering an additional layer of financial security.

When you defer income and invest it, the money can increase through returns like interest or dividends. And, as these returns are reinvested, they can produce additional earnings, allowing your investment to compound over time.

Bottom Line

Deferred compensation plans in Florida can be valuable for managing income and retirement savings. They offer strong tax advantages, particularly because Florida has no state income tax. These plans are attractive to state employees, and private employers can also provide them to attract and retain talent, giving employees a flexible option to customize their retirement planning.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/adamkaz, ©iStock.com/shapecharge

