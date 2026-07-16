How Current Refining Margins Are Driving an Edge for MPC (Revised)

The current refining market remains highly supportive for U.S. refiners, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC is emerging as a clear beneficiary. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have disrupted global fuel supply, while strong demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel has kept crack spreads elevated. At the same time, constrained global refining capacity and robust export demand continue to create a favorable pricing environment, allowing efficient refiners to capture stronger margins.

Marathon Petroleum is among the biggest beneficiaries of these conditions. During the first quarter of 2026, the company generated $1.4 billion in Refining & Marketing adjusted EBITDA, with refining margin capture reaching 99% despite completing nearly 40% of its planned annual maintenance. Its refineries operated at 89% utilization, reflecting disciplined operations and strong commercial execution.

The company's advantage extends beyond favorable industry conditions. Marathon Petroleum sources most of its crude from the United States and Canada, reducing exposure to global supply disruptions while enabling it to capitalize on attractive domestic feedstock economics. Its integrated logistics network also allows rapid adjustments in crude sourcing, product yields and exports, helping maximize profitability as market conditions evolve.

Strategic investments further strengthen this position. The recently completed Garyville jet fuel expansion and upcoming yield-improvement projects increase exposure to higher-margin products, particularly jet fuel and diesel, where demand remains healthy. Combined with strong planning, operational reliability and commercial optimization, these initiatives position Marathon Petroleum to sustain superior refining margins even as market volatility persists.

Other Energy Players Benefiting From Current Refining Margins

Valero Energy Corporation VLO is among the largest independent refiners in the United States, with a combined high-complexity throughput capacity of nearly 3 million barrels per day across its refineries. VLO's refining footprint is heavily concentrated along the U.S. Gulf Coast and the Midcontinent, offering feedstock sourcing flexibility, with management emphasizing that crude availability is not a significant constraint for the company. Moreover, its Gulf Coast access enables it to sell refined products in high-demand markets and capitalize on the current increase in export demand for distillates driven by the supply disruptions in the Middle East. This positions Valero to benefit from elevated refining margins and strong international demand for refined products.

Phillips 66 PSX is well-positioned to benefit from the current refining environment through its diversified refining, midstream and chemicals businesses. Supply disruptions in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, are expected to keep refined product markets tight, supporting stronger margins for U.S. refiners. Robust jet fuel demand and lower product inventories further reinforce favorable market conditions. The company also sources most of its crude from Canada, the United States and Latin America, limiting Middle East supply risks. However, the sharp increase in commodity prices had a significant downside. In the first quarter of 2026, Phillips 66 reported $839 million in pre-tax mark-to-market losses on its short derivative positions, including $396 million in its Refining business. The company explained that these hedging losses were linked to its physical inventory. While rising prices increased the value of the inventories, that gain was not recorded at the same time because of the LIFO (last in, first out) accounting method, creating a temporary mismatch in reported earnings.

The Zacks Rundown on Marathon Petroleum

Shares of Marathon Petroleum displayed a staggering rally of 72.7% in the past six months, compared with the Oil/Energy sector’s gain of 17.2%.



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From a valuation perspective — in terms of forward price-to-sales ratio — MPC is trading at a discount of 0.64X compared with the industry average of 1.34X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPC’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $33 per share, indicating 208.4% year-over-year growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on July 15, 2026, should no longer be relied upon.)

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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