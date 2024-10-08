How Coty is Capitalizing on Global Beauty Market Trends for Growth

Coty, Inc. COTY is leveraging strong brand recognition and favorable conditions in the global beauty market to drive impressive growth. The company’s strategic focus on core categories such as skincare, fragrances and cosmetics allowed it to meet evolving consumer preferences while expanding its e-commerce capabilities. Despite rising costs and currency fluctuations, Coty is committed to innovation and strategic partnerships, positioning itself for long-term success. Let’s delve deeper.

Coty’s Strong Financial Performance and Growth Outlook

Coty's strong fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 performance is a testament to its ability to tap into the growing beauty market. The company registered $1,363.4 million in net revenues, up 1% year over year. The upside was driven by high demand for prestige and mass fragrances as well as skincare and cosmetics. Coty’s Like-for-like (LFL) revenues rose 5% during the quarter, with prestige beauty showing significant growth in regions such as Latin America and Asia, excluding China.



The global beauty market continues to show strong growth, particularly in prestige fragrances. The company expects mid-single-digit growth in mature markets, bolstered by robust e-commerce momentum for the fiscal 2025. Coty is targeting double-digit revenue growth in its key growth markets and the rapidly-expanding travel retail channel, supported by a strong innovation pipeline for the year.

Considering these factors, management expects 6-8% LFL revenue growth for the fiscal 2025 and the first half of the year. Management expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the fiscal 2025, excluding the equity swap, to be 54-57 cents and suggesting a 15-20% year-over-year increase.



Expanding Product Lines and COTY’s Strategic Focus

Coty’s focus on six strategic pillars has been instrumental in driving sustainable growth. These include stabilizing Consumer Beauty brands, accelerating luxury fragrances, expanding into the skincare segment, enhancing e-commerce and direct-to-consumer capabilities, growing in China and leading the industry in sustainability. This multi-pronged strategy helped the company maintain its competitive edge, especially in the high-growth prestige beauty sector.



New product launches, such as Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid and Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild, have reinforced Coty’s stronghold in the fragrance market. The company is also set to launch several innovations in the fiscal 2025, including new lines for Adidas and Burberry, further strengthening its market position. Coty’s skincare portfolio has seen steady growth, supported by targeted investments and consumer demand for premium beauty products.

COTY’s Strategic Partnerships Drive Expansion

Coty’s success can also be attributed to its strategic partnerships with key brands. The company recently signed a long-term license agreement with Lena Gercke for the development of LeGer’s debut fragrance. In addition, it entered a new license agreement with Etro, expanding its fragrance offerings beyond 2040. These partnerships, along with Coty’s deep consumer insights, have allowed it to stay ahead of market trends and continue growing its brand portfolio.



The company’s emphasis on innovation and product diversification also helped it strengthen its presence in the travel retail sector, which recorded more than 20% LFL growth in the fiscal 2024. The upside was driven by Coty’s broad geographic footprint and its partnerships with strategic retailers. As it continues to build on its successful product launches and collaborations, it is well-positioned to achieve further success in the fiscal 2025.

Challenges to Watch for COTY: Rising Costs and Currency Woes

Despite Coty’s strong growth, the company faces challenges from rising costs and volatile currency movements. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses rose to $791 million, up from $672.9 million at the previous year’s level. SG&A costs account for 58% of net revenues, driven by investments in advertising and consumer promotions. This increase in expenses could continue to impact margins if not carefully managed.



Coty is also exposed to the risk of adverse currency fluctuations due to its international presence. In the fiscal fourth quarter, net revenues were affected by a 2% hit from unfavorable foreign exchange rates. Looking ahead to the fiscal 2025, the company expects currency headwinds to continue, which could put additional pressure on its financial performance. COTY’s stock has dropped 5.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 13.8% decline.

Coty on Track With Cost Savings

The company is committed to optimizing the overall cost structure. It is progressing well with the All In to Win transformation program across five key work areas, driving notable improvement in cost, gross margins, sales growth and cash. Its cost reduction program has been helping it redirect capital to structural growth capabilities. The company achieved savings of over $115 million in the fiscal 2024 and is targeting an additional $75 million in savings for the fiscal 2025.

Final Thoughts: Coty’s Path to Sustainable Growth

Coty successfully positioned itself as a leader in the global beauty market, thanks to its focus on innovation, strategic partnerships and expanding product lines. The company’s strong financial performance and robust growth outlook for the fiscal 2025 demonstrate its ability to navigate market trends and consumer demands effectively. While rising costs and currency fluctuations present challenges, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s proactive approach to cost-saving initiatives and its strong commercial strategies provide a solid foundation for continued success.

Some Solid Staple Stocks

Here, we have highlighted three top-ranked consumer staple stocks — The Chef's Warehouse CHEF, Flowers Foods FLO and McCormick & Company, Inc. MKC.



The Chef’s Warehouse, which distributes specialty food products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CHEF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.7%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Chef’s Warehouse’s current fiscal sales and earnings indicates growth of 9.7% and 12.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Flowers Foods, one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. FLO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.9%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowers Foods’ current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of around 1% and 5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



McCormick is a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spices, seasonings, specialty foods and flavors. It currently carries a Zacks Rank # 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for McCormick & Company’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates advancements of 0.6% and 7.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. MKC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.8%, on average.

