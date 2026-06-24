How CMTL Is Riding NG911 and Cloud-Native Public Safety Demand

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL is no longer just a restructuring story. Its more interesting angle is exposure to modern emergency communications, where NG911 upgrades, cloud-native platforms and software-led service models could shape the next phase of growth.



That makes CMTL relevant to investors tracking technology shifts inside mission-critical infrastructure. The opportunity is visible, but it still needs stronger bookings and clean execution through the portfolio transition.

Allerium Ties Comtech to NG911 Expansion

Allerium positions Comtech inside next-generation public-safety networks through call handling, location services, messaging software and emergency services IP networks. These offerings support public-safety answering points and carriers, placing the segment close to the core infrastructure used to receive, route and manage emergency requests.



The trend is broader than a single product cycle. Public safety is moving toward data-centric emergency response, where text, location data, richer routing and interoperable networks matter more. Allerium gives Comtech a more focused way to participate in that shift.



Motorola Solutions MSI offers a useful industry reference point because its command-center software unifies video, voice, workflows, teams and communities for public-safety operations. Tyler Technologies TYL also fits the theme through cloud-hosted and cloud-native public-safety solutions for real-time information sharing across agencies.

Comtech Is Launching New Public-Safety Tools

Comtech’s recent product launches show that the company is putting development effort behind this shift. On June 23, 2026, it introduced Allerium Coral, a network-native solution designed to improve coordination and real-time information exchange across Next Generation 9-1-1 environments.



The company also launched Allerium Mira on June 18, 2026. Mira is a cloud-native call-handling platform built for Next Generation 9-1-1 emergency communications, with an emphasis on scalability, reliability and support for evolving public-safety requirements.



These launches matter because they align the product road map with the direction of emergency communications. Agencies are not only upgrading legacy systems; they are preparing for more connected, data-heavy and software-defined response environments.

CMTL Has Early Proof of Adoption

CMTL already has signs of adoption in the field. In Kentucky, Allerium migrated the first public-safety answering point, Bluegrass 911 Communications, onto the commonwealth’s new service in December 2025 and moved 12 public-safety answering points in the first four months of operation.



Canada adds another proof point. Allerium completed more than a dozen NG911 upgrades in Canada this fiscal year and opened a new purpose-built facility in Gatineau, Quebec, to support emergency-communications modernization.



Comtech also announced that the 911 Association of Central Oklahoma Governments selected Allerium for Next Generation 9-1-1 call routing. That win gives the trend an additional operating footprint and supports the view that Allerium’s platform is gaining relevance in regional emergency networks.

Comtech’s Recurring Revenue Angle Matters

The business-quality angle is central to the CMTL story. The remaining company-funded backlog was cited at $554 million, mostly tied to long-term software-based services.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Quote

That mix suggests Comtech’s future revenue base could become more recurring and potentially more resilient if the company executes well. A software-led public-safety model can offer better visibility than one dependent on uneven hardware cycles, but backlog still has to convert into revenue and cash flow.



The transition also raises the stakes. As Comtech sharpens its focus around Allerium, investors will be watching whether software-based services can support steadier growth while management aligns costs and operations around the smaller, more focused company.

What CMTL’s Scores Say About the Trend Trade

CMTL’s trend case is more defined than before. Allerium gives the company exposure to NG911 modernization, cloud-native call handling, location-based routing and software-enabled emergency communications.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It also has a Value Score of A, Momentum Score of A, Growth Score of B and VGM Score of A. A favorable Zacks Rank alongside A or B Style Scores can support near-term interest, especially for investors seeking stocks with attractive value, growth or momentum traits. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Still, CMTL is not a clean trend winner yet. Weak near-term bookings and transition risk remain meaningful offsets. The stock offers exposure to NG911 and cloud-native public-safety demand, but the case depends on Allerium turning product launches, backlog and early deployments into more consistent growth.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.