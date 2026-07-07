How Circle Internet Group Stock Lost 45% Last Month

Key Points

Circle Internet Group stock fell 44.6% in June 2026, dragged down by Bitcoin's decline and an incoming competitor.

Strategy sold a small portion of its Bitcoin holdings, rattling crypto investors who expected the company to only accumulate.

Circle's USD Coin remains the second-largest stablecoin by market share, but that position now faces serious competition from the Open USD stablecoin.

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Shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) fell 44.6% in June 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. For the first week of that month, Circle's stock followed Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) lower, but at an exaggerated pace. That's life in the crypto sector, even if Circle chiefly manages the popular stablecoin USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC).

The stock ended June with a single-day plunge of 17.6%. That sudden drop sprang from two concurrent catalysts. A coalition of big-name businesses teamed up to launch the Open USD (CRYPTO: OUSD) stablecoin, threatening Circle's core business directly. At the same time, Circle's stock was removed from five Russell indexes, forcing several funds to drop the stock.

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Strategy's tiny Bitcoin sale spooked the whole market

Bitcoin's price drop reflected economic turbulence, a risk-off investor mood, and unexpected pressure from Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR). The world's largest holder of Bitcoin sold 0.4% of its holdings to fund operations in U.S. dollars.

The company is still the top Bitcoin owner with 843,775 coins, ahead of the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ: IBIT) at 811,291 and the U.S. Bitcoin Treasury with 328,372. But Strategy's executive chairman, Michael Saylor, is known for his maximalist approach to Bitcoin and has promised to continue accumulating it.

So crypto investors are nervous that even Saylor is selling a handful of coins these days. The move unnerved traders across the board, including stablecoin issuers. Due to a rich valuation and high volatility, Circle's stock tends to skyrocket when Bitcoin says "jump," but crash when Bitcoin stumbles.

And then there's the new stablecoin in town. The upcoming launch (scheduled for "later this year") has the backing of financial giants like Visa (NYSE: V) and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK), fintech experts including Klarna (NYSE: KLAR) and Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), as well as tech titans Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Samsung Electronics (OTC: SSNLF).

If USD Coin is the digital version of a private commercial bank issuing its own currency (always worth one dollar per coin), the Open USD stablecoin is trying to be the digital equivalent of Visa or the SWIFT interbank payment system. It's a neutral, utility-style network backbone owned and operated by the very institutions that use it.

And it seems destined to grab market share and profits from Circle's USD Coin in the process.

What Circle investors should do now

So, where does this leave Circle? Somewhere between "fine" and "sweating a little."

The Open USD initiative brings deep-pocketed competitors into a market where USD Coin currently holds roughly 26% share, second only to Tether (CRYPTO: USDT). Meanwhile, the Russell index removals reduce passive fund demand for Circle's stock at a time when crypto sentiment remains fragile.

But Circle still runs one of the most trusted stablecoins on the planet. Regulatory clarity has been a tailwind, and USD Coin's reputation for transparency is valuable.

Investors should watch for Circle's response to the looming Open USD challenge. The company could pursue partnerships of its own, lean into regulatory advantages, or expand beyond stablecoin issuance into adjacent services. For now, though, the stock remains chained to Bitcoin's whims and haunted by that shiny new competitor on the horizon.

Circle isn't going away, but its competitive moat is drying out. It's time to circle the wagons.

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Anders Bylund has positions in Alphabet, Bitcoin, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Bitcoin, BlackRock, Klarna Group, Visa, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.