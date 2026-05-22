How Is BWXT Strengthening Revenue Visibility Through Backlog?

BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT continues strengthening its long-term revenue visibility through a large and diversified backlog supported by naval nuclear propulsion, uranium processing, advanced reactor programs and commercial nuclear operations. As of March 31, 2026, the company’s backlog totaled approximately $8.65 billion, reflecting healthy demand across both its Government and Commercial Operations businesses.



The company expects nearly 60% of its remaining performance obligations to convert into revenues associated with backlog by the end of 2027, with the rest scheduled for later periods. This visibility helps support manufacturing activity, capital deployment and long-term operational planning while reducing near-term business uncertainty.



BWXT continues benefiting from stable demand tied to U.S. naval nuclear propulsion and government-related nuclear programs. During first-quarter 2026, Government Operations revenues rose to $577.9 million from $555.3 million in the year-ago quarter, and growth was supported by nuclear components and fuel programs, uranium processing activities and nuclear services.



The Commercial Operations business is also contributing to backlog support and future revenue generation. First-quarter 2026 Commercial Operations revenues climbed sharply to $283.6 million from $128.3 million in the prior-year quarter, aided by growth in nuclear manufacturing as well as nuclear services and engineering.



BWXT is also expanding its long-term growth pipeline through acquisitions and investments tied to nuclear services and advanced manufacturing capabilities. These efforts continue strengthening the company’s position across defense, energy and nuclear technology markets while supporting future backlog growth.

Companies Supporting Strong Backlogs

Healthy demand for defense modernization, nuclear infrastructure and naval programs continues supporting strong backlog visibility across the industry. Companies like Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. HII and Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW are also benefiting from long-term program demand.



Huntington Ingalls reported total backlog of $54 billion as of March 31, 2026, supported by aircraft carriers, submarines, amphibious assault ships and mission technologies programs.



Curtiss-Wright reported a backlog of nearly $4.3 billion as of March 31, 2026, driven by demand across defense electronics, naval nuclear propulsion and commercial aerospace markets.

Earnings Estimates for BWXT Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 16.96% and 10.98%, respectively.



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BWXT Stock Trading at a Discount

BWX Technologies is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 4.76X compared with the industry average of 12.27X.



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BWXT Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, BWXT shares have surged 69.5% compared with the industry’s 26.3% growth.



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BWXT’s Zacks Rank

BWX Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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