How is BB Leveraging Its Profitable Portfolio to Reward Shareholders?

BlackBerry Limited BB is increasingly leveraging its profitable portfolio and intellectual property assets to create value for shareholders. The company's strategy centers on monetizing its robust patent portfolio, enhancing profitability in its software businesses, expanding recurring revenue streams and strengthening its balance sheet, which enables it to deliver long-term shareholder value. It emphasizes deploying its strong balance sheet to drive top-line growth and operational leverage, with a focus on investments rather than cost-cutting.

BlackBerry is boosting shareholder returns by cautiously allocating capital across its three profitable divisions—QNX, Secure Communications and Licensing—all of which generate positive adjusted EBITDA. QNX’s adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal fourth quarter was near the high end of guidance ($17-$23 million), at $21.4 million. Secure Communications’ adjusted EBITDA exceeded expectations ($11-$15 million), reaching $19.5 million. The licensing business contributed $6.3 million in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and $21 million for the full year, remaining a steady, largely passive source of profit and cash flow for BlackBerry.

To accelerate value creation, BlackBerry has set key priorities. The company continued its share buyback program in the quarter, repurchasing 6.7 million shares for $25 million. Since launching in May last year, it has bought back 15.5 million shares totaling $60 million. Despite returning capital through $60 million in share buybacks, the company strengthened its balance sheet — an encouraging sign for long-term investors. It plans to leverage its talented workforce, trusted brand and solid financial foundation. BlackBerry is investing in growth, especially in its QNX business. Even with these investments, it expects to generate positive cash flow this fiscal year, further strengthening its net cash position. BB will continue to evaluate opportunities for additional share repurchases when appropriate.

Do BlackBerry's Competitors Hold a Financial Edge?

CrowdStrike CRWD has a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and manageable debt obligations. Cash and cash equivalents were $4.55 billion as of April 30, 2026, providing flexibility for investment and risk management. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, net cash generated from operations was $590.9 million, and free cash flow was $468.5 million. The company also repurchased $175.6 million of common stock in the first quarter, while long-term debt was about $745.8 million as of April 30, 2026. This liquidity and cash generation can support continued investment in research & development, sales capacity and bolt-on acquisitions as opportunities arise.

Palo Alto Networks PANW continues to translate growth into cash generation as recurring revenue and scale expand. In fiscal third-quarter 2026, total revenues grew 31% year over year to $3 billion, and adjusted free cash flow was $910 million versus $578 million a year ago. Management guided fiscal 2026 revenues of $11.415-$11.425 billion, non-GAAP operating margin of 28.9-29.2% and adjusted free cash flow margin of 37.5%. As of April 30, 2026, PANW reported $3.11 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, which provides flexibility to fund integration, product development and go-to-market priorities.

BB Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of BlackBerry have surged 52.3% in the past month compared with the Internet-Software industry’s growth of 0.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Regarding the price/book ratio, BB is trading at 7.3, higher than the industry’s multiple of 4.36.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BB earnings for fiscal 2027 has been unchanged over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.