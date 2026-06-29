How Is Archer Aviation Advancing Toward Aircraft Certification?

Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR continues making progress toward aircraft certification, a critical milestone in its path to commercial operations. The company is working closely with regulators to complete certification activities for its Midnight aircraft while continuing flight testing, system validation and compliance efforts. Achieving certification is expected to support commercial deployment and strengthen Archer Aviation's position within the emerging electric aircraft market.



Aircraft certification requires extensive testing and validation to demonstrate that an aircraft satisfies regulatory safety and performance standards. Archer Aviation continues expanding its test program by evaluating aircraft systems, flight characteristics and key components while generating data that supports the certification process. These activities help the company refine its aircraft while advancing toward regulatory approval.



Certification progress also strengthens Archer Aviation's commercial prospects. Reaching this milestone would enable the company to begin aircraft deliveries, support planned customer deployments and execute commercial agreements. Continued advancement through the certification process also reflects Archer Aviation's growing operational and engineering capabilities as it prepares for commercial production.



As the advanced aviation market evolves, regulatory approval is expected to remain one of the most important milestones for industry participants. Archer Aviation's continued focus on certification activities positions the company to support future commercial operations while strengthening its long-term growth outlook.

Companies Advancing Aircraft Certification Programs

Aircraft developers continue investing in certification activities as they prepare next-generation aircraft for commercial service. Companies like Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY and BETA Technologies, Inc. BETA are also progressing certification efforts for their electric aircraft platforms.



Joby Aviation continues advancing flight testing and certification activities for its electric aircraft while working toward commercial passenger operations.



Beta Technologies is making progress in the certification of its electric aircraft through continued flight testing, system validation and regulatory engagement to support future commercial operations.

Earnings Estimates for ACHR Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests a year-over-year decline of 61.90% and growth of 7.51%, respectively.



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ACHR Stock Trading at a Discount

Archer Aviation is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a trailing 12-month price-to-book of 1.78X compared with the industry average of 6.02X.



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ACHR Stock Price Performance

Over the past three months, ACHR shares have fallen 1.4% against the industry’s 3.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ACHR’s Zacks Rank

Archer Aviation currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.