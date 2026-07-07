How Apple Can Actually Benefit From the Memory Supply Shortage

Key Points

Earlier this year, Apple rolled out more budget-friendly products for consumers.

More recently, however, it had to raise prices on many products due to rising memory and storage costs.

The gap between its lower-priced products and cheaper alternatives may end up shrinking.

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Memory and storage prices are climbing sharply, which means consumers will be paying more for many tech products. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently said that it was raising the price of some iPad and MacBook products to offset rising costs. While this may seem like it's bad news for Apple, the supply shortage may actually help the business in the long run and be a positive catalyst for the stock. Here's why.

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Apple's products may suddenly look more affordable

Earlier this year, Apple introduced a series of lower-priced products that aimed at gaining market share by appealing to a broader customer base. The MacBook Neo and iPhone 17e were among the most notable. The tech company said its MacBook Neo was its "most affordable laptop ever." And the iPhone 17e offers consumers a cost-effective way to upgrade and access the company's latest and greatest artificial intelligence capabilities.

By introducing lower-priced products, Apple has suddenly narrowed the gap between its devices and those of cheaper alternatives. And as other companies need to raise prices significantly due to rising memory and storage costs, Apple may not feel as much pressure to do so, given its strong margins. While it has announced price increases for some products, including the MacBook Neo, it has held off on raising iPhone prices for the time being. Other companies that don't have Apple's financial might may not have that same luxury. And as the gap between Apple's products and lower-priced options diminishes, consumers may be more inclined to simply buy an Apple product.

The stock has been doing just fine this year, but can it continue rising?

Apple's stock is up 15% since the start of the year, as concerns about rising prices don't appear to be weighing on the business. While higher prices may negatively impact demand for some of its premium-priced products, there's still hope that Apple might be able to capture greater sales on its lower-priced products and, in doing so, potentially attract more consumers into its ecosystem, leading to more future growth.

The business still looks to be in strong financial shape, but with a price-to-earnings multiple of 38, this is not a cheap stock to own, given the uncertainty amid both challenging economic conditions and rapidly rising memory and storage prices. While it may be a solid long-term investment for investors who just want to buy and hold for years, I'd hold off on buying the stock for now, as I think there are better options in the tech sector today.

Should you buy stock in Apple right now?

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.