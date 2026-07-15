How AI Is Becoming MetLife's Long-Term Competitive Advantage

MetLife, Inc. MET is increasingly embedding artificial intelligence (AI) across its business as part of its New Frontier strategy, with the goal of improving efficiency, enhancing customer experiences and supporting long-term growth. Rather than treating AI as a standalone initiative, the insurer is integrating the technology into core operations, from underwriting and claims to customer service and decision-making. This approach is helping the company simplify workflows while positioning it to compete more effectively in an evolving insurance market.

MetLife has invested more than $3.2 billion over the past five years to modernize its technology infrastructure. These investments are enabling broader AI adoption across the enterprise. AI tools are helping employees make faster decisions, reduce operational friction and deliver more personalized customer interactions. MetLife continues to emphasize responsible AI deployment through robust governance and risk management practices.

The company's AI investments are already supporting stronger operating performance. In the first quarter of 2026, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 23.5% year over year to $2.42. At the same time, MetLife's direct expense ratio, excluding total notable items related to direct expenses and PRT, improved to 11.9% from 12% a year ago, reflecting continued productivity gains and disciplined cost management.

AI is becoming more than an operational tool for MetLife — it is evolving into a strategic differentiator. By combining technology-driven efficiency with disciplined execution and a diversified business model, the company is positioning itself to improve productivity, strengthen customer relationships and build a sustainable competitive advantage over the long run.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of MET’s competitors adopting AI to improve operations include American International Group, Inc. AIG and CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO.

AIG is expanding its use of AI to improve underwriting accuracy, automate claims handling and strengthen risk assessment. American International Group is also using generative AI to support employees and streamline workflows, helping improve operational efficiency while delivering faster and more personalized customer service.

CNO Financial is adopting AI and advanced analytics to modernize customer engagement, automate routine processes and improve agent productivity. CNO is also investing in digital capabilities that simplify policy servicing and support more personalized insurance solutions, strengthening its long-term operating efficiency.

MET’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

In the year-to-date period, MET’s shares have risen 17.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 4.9%.



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From a valuation standpoint, MET trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, above the industry average of 8.27. MetLife carries a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MET’s 2026 earnings implies 13% growth from the year-ago period.



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MetLife currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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MetLife, Inc. (MET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.