Hovering Around $1,800 a Share, Is an ASML Stock Split Imminent?

Key Points

ASML's stock price has rallied this year, and it's currently near $1,800 per share.

Retail investors can feel priced out if stock prices get too high.

A stock split for ASML in 2026 will depend entirely on what the management team decides.

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ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) is off to a strong start this year, with shares climbing more than 64% as of this writing.

When a stock trades around $1,000, shareholders and investors interested in the company start wondering if a split will happen. Being near $1,800 per share, like ASML, further increases that interest level. However, even if ASML's stock price crosses $2,000, there's no guarantee a split will occur.

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The investor psychology behind a stock split

For investors interested in a pick-and-shovel play for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, ASML supplies the machines and tools needed for chip production. It calls itself the "world's supplier to the semiconductor industry."

Those same investors interested in ASML may also be waiting for a stock split. That's because the higher a stock price climbs, the more retail investors who may want to own it feel priced out. Shareholders may also want to see a split to ensure shares keep being bought.

If ASML were to split its stock, there's no way to know how it would be structured. As an example, if ASML did a 10-for-1 stock split with shares trading at $1,800, the price would be $180 per share after the split. If it did a 20-for-1 stock split, the price would be $90 per share.

With how ASML is performing in 2026, however, the management team may not feel the need to split the stock anytime soon.

Why a stock split is never a given

When a stock price keeps climbing, it's a sign of strength in a company's investor demand. Even though ASML started the year at roughly $1,113 a share, it has continued to be bought and is trading around $1,761. If it's still being bought and the stock price keeps climbing, there isn't an immediate incentive for the management team to change anything.

Not conducting a split can be beneficial to long-term shareholders, as the announcement of a split can create extra volatility around the stock. The announcement may send the stock higher in the short term, but it could cause a sell-off once the split happens. Some people would be looking to profit from the split news and then sell their shares when the split is completed.

What to focus on instead of a stock split

For anyone considering investing in ASML, understanding the upside and risks of the investment will be more beneficial than speculating about whether a stock split will happen in 2026.

Currently, the growing demand for ASML's advanced machinery is helping to keep the stock price moving higher. SK Hynix, a memory and storage operator in South Korea, announced it would buy $8 billion worth of ASML's EUV lithography equipment in March. Samsung Electronics also placed a similar-sized order in March, originally valued at $7.4 billion. Then, in its 2026 first-quarter earnings report, ASML boosted its full-year sales guidance for 2026 from a range between 34 billion euros ($38 billion) and 39 billion euros ($44 billion), to a range between 36 billion euros ($40 billion) and 40 billion euros ($45 billion).

Looking at the risks shows that a slowdown in AI spending would be a big hit to ASML, and shares already look pricey by traditional metrics. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 54.6 suggests that it doesn't have much room for missteps or underwhelming results in the upcoming quarters.

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.