Houston American Energy CEO John Terwilliger to step down

John Terwilliger, the company’s President and CEO, has advised the company that he would be stepping down from those positions, effective November 11, 2024. Terwilliger will provide advisory services to the company for a limited period of time to effect an orderly transition. Terwilliger will continue to serve as a director of the company. The company’s board of directors has appointed Peter Longo to serve as President and CEO of the company, effective on November 11, 2024. Longo will also join the company’s board as a director effective November 11, 2024. Longo currently serves as the Chairman of Cyient, the U.S. subsidiary of Cyient. In addition, the board has received the resignation of James Schoonover as a director from the board, effective November 11, 2024. Mr. Schoonover’s departure from the board was not due to any disagreement between the director and the company. Robert J. Bailey, has joined the board of directors of the company effective November 11, 2024.

