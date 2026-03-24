Hour Loop, Inc. Announces Advance In Full Year Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Hour Loop, Inc. (HOUR) revealed a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.70 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $0.66 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $142.44 million from $138.25 million last year.

Hour Loop, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.70 Mln. vs. $0.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $142.44 Mln vs. $138.25 Mln last year.

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