Houlihan Lokey Completes GCA Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Investment bank Houlihan Lokey (HLI), on Monday announced the successful completion of its acquisition of GCA Corporation. Following the acquisition of the outstanding shares of GCA last month, the two companies would now move forward together as one firm under the Houlihan Lokey banner.

Though the two firms would now be operating together under the Houlihan Lokey brand in Europe and the United States, the brand transition in Asia is expected to take place early in 2022.

The agreement under which Houlihan Lokey commenced a tender offer to acquire GCA for a total cash purchase price of approximately $591 million, was announced in August 2021. Shares of Houlihan Lokey closed Friday's trading at $105.12, down $3.78 or 3.47 percent from previous close.

