Hotel Property Investments’ Securities Bid Sees Incremental Growth

November 24, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. has seen a slight increase in the number of securities under the bid by Charter Hall, with relevant interests now accounting for 25.81% of total HPI securities. The acceptance instructions are still pending confirmation, leaving room for potential changes in the bid’s acceptance. This development is crucial for investors watching the evolving landscape of HPI’s securities.

