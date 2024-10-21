Hotel Property Investments Ltd. Faces Takeover Bid

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (ASX: HPI) is responding to a takeover bid by Charter Hall Retail REIT and Hostplus. The bid aims to acquire all HPI securities, and the company has issued a supplementary target’s statement to address this offer. Investors can follow further announcements on HPI’s website.

