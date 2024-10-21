News & Insights

Stocks

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. Faces Takeover Bid

October 21, 2024 — 06:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (ASX: HPI) is responding to a takeover bid by Charter Hall Retail REIT and Hostplus. The bid aims to acquire all HPI securities, and the company has issued a supplementary target’s statement to address this offer. Investors can follow further announcements on HPI’s website.

For further insights into AU:HPI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.