Hot Chili Limited Expands with La Verde Copper Mine

Hot Chili Limited (AU:HCH) has released an update.

Hot Chili Limited is set to expand its Costa Fuego Coastal Copper Hub by acquiring the La Verde copper mine, located 30 km south of its existing project in Chile. The company has initiated a promising 4,000m drilling program at La Verde, aiming to uncover significant copper mineralization. With a strong treasury of A$25.7 million, Hot Chili is well-positioned to advance its exploration and expansion strategies.

