Hot Chili Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Hot Chili Limited’s director, Christian Ervin Easterday, has increased his shareholding by acquiring 36,000 ordinary shares, raising his total to 682,266 shares. This comes as a result of an on-market purchase while some unvested performance rights expired. The purchase was made at a price of A$0.836419 per share, demonstrating Easterday’s continued investment in the company.

