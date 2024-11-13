News & Insights

Hot Chili Limited Director Increases Shareholding

November 13, 2024 — 10:18 pm EST

Hot Chili Limited (AU:HCH) has released an update.

Hot Chili Limited’s director, Christian Ervin Easterday, has increased his shareholding by acquiring 36,000 ordinary shares, raising his total to 682,266 shares. This comes as a result of an on-market purchase while some unvested performance rights expired. The purchase was made at a price of A$0.836419 per share, demonstrating Easterday’s continued investment in the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

