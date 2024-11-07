Hot Chili Launches New Water Venture in Chile

Hot Chili Limited (AU:HCH) has released an update.
Hot Chili Limited has announced the formation of a joint venture, Huasco Water, in collaboration with Compañía Minera del Pacífico, to develop a multi-user water network in Southern Atacama, Chile. The venture has secured key permits and is advancing infrastructure partnerships to support regional copper supply. This initiative marks a significant step in addressing water supply challenges critical for mining operations.
