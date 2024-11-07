Hot Chili Launches New Water Venture in Chile

Hot Chili Limited (AU:HCH) has released an update.

Hot Chili Limited has announced the formation of a joint venture, Huasco Water, in collaboration with Compañía Minera del Pacífico, to develop a multi-user water network in Southern Atacama, Chile. The venture has secured key permits and is advancing infrastructure partnerships to support regional copper supply. This initiative marks a significant step in addressing water supply challenges critical for mining operations.

For further insights into AU:HCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.