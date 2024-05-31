Hostmore CEO Buys Shares, Increases Holding

Hostmore PLC (GB:MORE) has released an update.

Julie McEwan, CEO of Hostmore PLC, has purchased 27,778 ordinary shares at a price of 18.00p per share, as part of a pre-arranged monthly share buying plan detailed in an Irrevocable Instruction Letter from June 2023. This acquisition increases McEwan’s total holdings to 692,738 shares in the company. The transaction, which took place on the London Stock Exchange, is in accordance with UK Market Abuse Regulation.

