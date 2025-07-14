Hospital Capex Headwind: Temporary Setback or Lasting Risk for ISRG?

Intuitive Surgical ISRG entered 2025 with strong momentum — da Vinci system placements grew 17% year over year and procedures rose 17% globally in the first quarter. However, the company is encountering a growing challenge — capital expenditure (CapEx) constraints at hospitals, especially outside the United States.

While U.S. placements increased sharply (204 units vs. 148 last year), international placements declined slightly (163 vs. 165), with Japan, Germany and the United Kingdom flagged for tightening budgets. These pressures stem from post-COVID funding tapering, defense spending reallocation (in Europe) and policy reforms (in Japan & China). Management noted that although procedure growth remains robust in many early-stage markets like India and Taiwan, longer-term growth may be capped if CapEx constraints persist.

To mitigate CapEx friction, ISRG is expanding leasing and usage-based models (particularly in the United States), which now represent over 50% of placements. These models offer hospitals flexibility, bypassing the need for formal budget approvals. Still, their adoption in international markets remains nascent, and macro risks, including rising tariffs and interest rates, could amplify funding hurdles globally.

Meanwhile, ISRG is focusing on increasing utilization of its existing installed base, offering operational tools like Genesis and economic modeling support to help hospitals maximize returns. Notably, utilization grew 2% for multiport platforms and 26% for SP systems. The company is also banking on clinical differentiation, like force feedback in da Vinci 5, to build long-term demand and justify investment.

Hospital CapEx constraints are clearly impacting ISRG’s international system placements, but strategic levers, such as flexible financing, utilization support, and differentiated technology, offer near to mid-term buffers. Whether these measures can fully offset persistent funding headwinds, especially in Europe and Asia, will determine if the current drag is temporary or a structural hurdle to Intuitive’s global growth ambitions.

Competitor’s Take

Stryker SYK reported no sign of slowdown in capital equipment demand, with first-quarter 2025 being its best-ever quarter for Mako installations globally. Management emphasized double-digit growth across capital-intensive businesses, supported by a robust order book and high system utilization, particularly in the orthopedic robotics sector.

Despite macro concerns, Stryker sees sustained strength in procedural volumes and customer interest in next-gen platforms like Mako 4, which features a smaller footprint and faster OR integration, addressing common CapEx objections. The company remains optimistic, citing no indicator of budget tightening and forecasting 8.5-9.5% organic sales growth for the year.

Medtronic MDT acknowledged the impact of selective pressure in the hospital capital environment, but stressed stable U.S. purchasing trends and growth acceleration in emerging markets. The company continues to invest in its Hugo RAS platform, with FDA submission expected soon, positioning it to compete in robotic surgery without relying solely on high upfront CapEx.

MDT’s focus on value-based outcomes and procedural efficiency, such as in pulse field ablation and renal denervation, resonates with financially constrained systems. CEO Geoff Martha stated that Medtronic’s innovation pipeline (including closed-loop neurostimulators and AI-enabled spine platforms) is expanding the total addressable market while balancing spend and margin expansion.

ISRG’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ISRG have lost 1.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 9.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Intuitive Surgical trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, above the industry average. But, it is still lower than its five-year median of 72.36. ISRG carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s 2025 earnings implies a 6.8% rise from the year-ago period’s level.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.