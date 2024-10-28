Hoshino Resorts REIT Leverages Green Finance for Refinancing

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. (JP:3287) has released an update.

Hoshino Resorts REIT, Inc. has announced its decision to refinance existing borrowings using a combination of Positive Impact Finance and Green Loans, facilitated by Mizuho Bank and other financial institutions. This move is part of the company’s broader strategy to promote sustainability and attract ESG-focused investors. The refinancing includes a mix of conventional loans and those aimed at supporting climate change responses.

