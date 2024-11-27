Hornby plc Secures Approval for Buyback and Disposal

Hornby plc (GB:HRN) has released an update.

Hornby plc has gained shareholder approval for a significant buyback and disposal transaction during its recent General Meeting. The move indicates strategic shifts within the international hobby products group, with the completion of the disposal expected within the next few business days. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it could impact Hornby’s future financial positioning.

