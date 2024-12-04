News & Insights

Hormel Foods sees FY25 adjusted EPS $1.58-$1.72, consensus $1.58

December 04, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Sees FY25 revenue $11.9B-$12.2B, consensus $11.94B. Sees FY25 adjusted operating income $1.13B-$1.23B. “As we enter fiscal 2025, we are in a strong position to deliver quality earnings growth, further expand our market presence, and accelerate the impact of our T&M initiative,” Snee said. “We expect each of our three segments to deliver top line growth as we continue to lead on-trend categories, increase brand investments, and drive innovation in the marketplace.”

