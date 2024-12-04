Hormel Foods sees FY25 adjusted EPS $1.58-$1.72, consensus $1.58

Sees FY25 revenue $11.9B-$12.2B, consensus $11.94B. Sees FY25 adjusted operating income $1.13B-$1.23B. “As we enter fiscal 2025, we are in a strong position to deliver quality earnings growth, further expand our market presence, and accelerate the impact of our T&M initiative,” Snee said. “We expect each of our three segments to deliver top line growth as we continue to lead on-trend categories, increase brand investments, and drive innovation in the marketplace.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HRL:
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, December 02 – December 05, 2024
- Is HRL a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Hormel Foods raises annual dividend 3% to $1.16 per share
- Hormel Foods initiated with an Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.