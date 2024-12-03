Horizon Minerals Faces Shift in Shareholder Voting Power

Horizon Minerals Ltd (AU:HRZ) has released an update.

Horizon Minerals Limited has experienced a change in the voting power of its substantial holder, Sparta Invest AG, and its associated entities, with their voting power decreasing from 7.10% to 5.56%. The shift is attributed to the dilution resulting from the issuance of new shares. This development may interest investors tracking changes in shareholder dynamics and potential impacts on stock performance.

