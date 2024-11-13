News & Insights

Horiba Ltd. Reports Sales Growth Amid Profit Challenges

November 13, 2024

Horiba ( (HRIBF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Horiba presented to its investors.

Horiba Ltd. is a leading company specializing in analytical and measurement technology, with a focus on industries such as automotive, process and environmental, medical diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific research equipment.

In its latest earnings report for the first nine months of 2024, Horiba Ltd. reported an increase in net sales and operating income compared to the previous year, though it faced a decline in net income attributable to shareholders.

Net sales for the period rose by 7.6% to 215,879 million yen, with significant contributions from the automotive and semiconductor segments, recording growth rates of 17.3% and 4.9%, respectively. However, the net income attributable to shareholders saw a drop of 26.2%, impacted by various factors including fluctuating currency exchange rates. Operating income showed a modest increase of 4.9% to 29,904 million yen, supported by the strong performance of the semiconductor segment which posted a 13.1% rise in operating income.

Looking ahead, Horiba Ltd. maintains a cautious yet optimistic outlook, projecting continued growth in net sales for the full year 2024 while acknowledging challenges in maintaining profit margins. The management remains focused on strategic investments and innovation to drive future growth across its diverse portfolio of industries.

