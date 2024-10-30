Hope Life International Appoints New VP for Greater China

News & Insights

October 30, 2024 — 07:42 am EDT

Hope Life International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1683) has released an update.

Hope Life International Holdings Ltd. has appointed Mr. Pan Xiaomeng as the Vice President for the Greater China Region, focusing on the Big Health industry and yellow wines business, effective from October 30, 2024. Mr. Pan brings over 20 years of experience in the healthcare sector, having previously held senior roles in multinational and biopharmaceutical companies. This strategic appointment aims to strengthen the company’s market presence and growth in the region.

