News & Insights

Stocks

Hongkong Land Holdings Announces Board Reshuffle

October 28, 2024 — 05:24 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hongkong Land Holdings (SG:H78) has released an update.

Hongkong Land Holdings has announced significant changes to its Board, with John Witt taking over as Chair and leading its Remuneration and Nominations Committees. The company is also establishing an Investment Committee to enhance governance and strategic decision-making, which aligns with its broader initiatives to support management and build long-term shareholder value.

For further insights into SG:H78 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HKHGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.