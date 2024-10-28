Hongkong Land Holdings Announces Board Reshuffle

Hongkong Land Holdings (SG:H78) has released an update.

Hongkong Land Holdings has announced significant changes to its Board, with John Witt taking over as Chair and leading its Remuneration and Nominations Committees. The company is also establishing an Investment Committee to enhance governance and strategic decision-making, which aligns with its broader initiatives to support management and build long-term shareholder value.

