Honghua Group Enters Electric Fracturing Market

Honghua Group (HK:0196) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Honghua Group Limited has announced that its subsidiary, Sichuan Honghua Electric Co., Ltd., has secured a significant contract worth over RMB75 million for providing electric-driven fracturing services. This contract marks Honghua’s entry into the market as a service provider in unconventional oil and gas development, highlighting the company’s strength in efficient and environmentally friendly technology. This move enhances Honghua’s market competitiveness and lays the groundwork for future collaborations.
For further insights into HK:0196 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.