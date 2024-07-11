Hong Kong Stocks: Ping An Insurance Considers Bond Sale in 2024

Among the key news on Hong Kong stocks, Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. (HK:2318) is reportedly considering a convertible bond sale in 2024. As reported by Bloomberg, Ping An is in early talks with investment banks to potentially raise between $2 billion and $5 billion through a bond sale. The company intends to use the funds to enhance shareholder returns and facilitate its business development activities. Ping An shares have gained 1.3% as of writing.

Ping An is a Chinese company specializing in financial products and services such as banking, insurance, and asset management.

Chinese Firms Explore Bonds to Raise Funds

Ping An’s potential decision highlights a broader trend among Chinese companies. In recent months, Chinese companies have preferred convertible bonds to raise funds, leveraging their ability to balance between debt and equity. This trend, influenced by market volatility and regulatory changes, enables companies to raise capital without immediate shareholder dilution and often at more economical rates.

In May 2024, JD.com, Inc. (HK:9618) raised $2 billion by offering convertible senior notes due in 2029. Similarly, Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) (HK:9988) raised $5 billion in May through a convertible note offering due in 2031. These companies plan to use the funds for their share buybacks and other business expansion initiatives.

Then in June, China-based travel company Trip.com Group Limited (HK:9961) issued convertible bonds for $1.3 billion, aimed at reducing debt and securing funds for global expansion and operational requirements.

Is Ping An Stock a Buy?

As per the consensus rating on TipRanks, 2318 stock has received a Strong Buy rating, supported by six Buys recommendations. The Ping An share price forecast is HK$52.65, signifying a potential upside of 50% in the share price.

