Hong Kong Resources Secures Prime Retail Lease

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:2882) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd., operating under its subsidiary 3D-GOLD Jewellery, has signed a significant tenancy agreement with Sun Hung Kai Real Estate for a prime retail location in Hong Kong’s New Town Plaza. The three-year lease, valued at approximately HK$16.8 million, will be used for the retail sale of gold and jewelry. This transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong listing rules, impacting the company’s financial statements.

For further insights into HK:2882 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.