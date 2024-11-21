Hong Kong Resources Secures Prime Retail Lease

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:2882) has released an update.
Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd., operating under its subsidiary 3D-GOLD Jewellery, has signed a significant tenancy agreement with Sun Hung Kai Real Estate for a prime retail location in Hong Kong’s New Town Plaza. The three-year lease, valued at approximately HK$16.8 million, will be used for the retail sale of gold and jewelry. This transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong listing rules, impacting the company’s financial statements.
