Hong Kong Finance Group Announces New Loan Agreement

Hong Kong Finance Group Ltd. has announced a new loan agreement to provide HK$8 million in financial assistance to Customer AC. This follows a previous loan of HK$30 million, which was fully repaid earlier this year. The new loan, secured by a prime property in Hong Kong, demonstrates the company’s strategic lending approach with manageable risks.

