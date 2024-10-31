News & Insights

Hong Kong Finance Group Announces New Loan Agreement

October 31, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

Hong Kong Finance Group Ltd. (HK:1273) has released an update.

Hong Kong Finance Group Ltd. has announced a new loan agreement to provide HK$8 million in financial assistance to Customer AC. This follows a previous loan of HK$30 million, which was fully repaid earlier this year. The new loan, secured by a prime property in Hong Kong, demonstrates the company’s strategic lending approach with manageable risks.

