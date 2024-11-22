News & Insights

Hong Kong & China Gas Engages in Key Infrastructure Deals

November 22, 2024 — 04:39 am EST

Hong Kong & China Gas Co (HK:0003) has released an update.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited has entered into connected transactions with Pacific Gate, a subsidiary of its controlling shareholder Henderson Land. The agreements involve significant installation works, including seawater mains and gas pipes, aimed at enhancing the company’s infrastructure capabilities. The transactions are deemed fair and beneficial for the company’s growth by its directors.

