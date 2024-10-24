Honeywell says significant steps taken to simplify and optimize portfolio

Says: “Significant steps taken to simplify and optimize portfolio, aligning to our three megatrends. Record backlog, accretive growth from recent M&A support a constructive outlook for 2025. Backlog remains at a record level, exiting the quarter at $34B, +10% year over year and +6% excluding acquisition impact. On track to surpass commitment to deploy $25B+ of capital through 2025. Focused on delivering profitable growth and strong cash generation.” Comments taken from investor presentation slides.

