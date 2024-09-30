Honeywell Rewards Shareholders With 5% Dividend Increase

In a shareholder-friendly move, Honeywell International HON recently raised its quarterly dividend by approximately 5% to $1.13 per share (annually: $4.52). The new dividend will be paid on Dec. 6, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 15.



The latest dividend hike marks Honeywell’s 15th consecutive raise since 2010. This underscores its sound financial health as it utilizes free cash flow to enhance shareholders’ returns.



In the first six months of 2024, HON rewarded shareholders with $1.45 billion in dividends and $1.20 billion in share repurchases. Also, in 2023, it paid out dividends worth $2.86 billion and repurchased shares for $3.72 billion. It’s worth noting that in the second quarter of 2024, HON generated a free cash flow of $1.11 billion. The company expects a free cash flow in the range of $5.5-$5.9 billion for 2024.



Apart from repurchasing shares and paying out dividends, Honeywell deploys its capital to make acquisitions. In September 2024, it acquired CAES Systems Holdings (“CAES”) from private equity firm Advent. The transaction will augment its defense technology offerings across various domains, including land, sea, air and space.



Also, in June 2024, the company acquired Carrier’s Global Access Solutions business for an all-cash deal of $4.95 billion. The inclusion of Global Access Solutions’ expertise in advanced access and security solutions, coupled with its impressive growth and margin profile, is enabling it to expand its security products portfolio and boost its building automation segment.

HON’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Honeywell, with approximately $134.9 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is set to gain from strength in commercial aviation and defense & space markets driven by solid demand for air travel and stable U.S. and international defense spend volumes. However, softness in its Industrial Automation segment remains a concern.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past year, the company’s shares have gained 13.7% compared with the industry’s 21.3% growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $10.14 per share for 2024, indicating a decrease of a penny from the 30-day-ago figure.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the same space are discussed below.



Federal Signal Corporation FSS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Federal Signal delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.3%. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSS’ 2024 earnings has been stable.



Vector Group Ltd. VGR presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.4%.



In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VGR’s 2024 earnings has remained unchanged.



Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. CSL delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 16.3%.



In the past 30 days, the consensus estimate for Carlisle’s fiscal 2025 earnings has decreased by a penny.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.