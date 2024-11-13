Honeywell price target raised to $254 from $215 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O’Dea raised the firm’s price target on Honeywell (HON) to $254 from $215 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm is encouraged by Elliott’s letter to Honeywell’s Board and the potential for larger portfolio moves. But time for the Board to deliberate and any subsequent actions to be taken likely means 2026 before any potential spins, Wells adds.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HON:
- Honeywell price target raised to $252 from $229 at Barclays
- Elliott Investment Reveals Honeywell (HON) Position and Calls for Breakup
- Elliott confirms big Honeywell stake, Home Deport reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 12th
- Honeywell welcomes investor feedback, to engage with Elliott, spokesperson says
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.