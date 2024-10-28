Honeywell downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell (HON) to Peer Perform from Outperform without a price target Honeywell has struggled over the past two years, and Wolfe is now less optimistic the company’s headwinds will resolve over the next 12 months, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees risk of another wave of negative earnings estimate revisions.

