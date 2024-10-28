Honeywell downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell (HON) to Peer Perform from Outperform without a price target Honeywell has struggled over the past two years, and Wolfe is now less optimistic the company’s headwinds will resolve over the next 12 months, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees risk of another wave of negative earnings estimate revisions.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HON:
- Honeywell price target raised to $215 from $207 at Wells Fargo
- Honeywell price target lowered to $233 from $235 at JPMorgan
- Honeywell price target lowered to $244 from $248 at Citi
- Honeywell price target lowered to $229 from $232 at Barclays
- Honeywell downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Baird
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.