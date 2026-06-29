Markets
HON

Honeywell Completes Spin Off Of Aerotech Business

June 29, 2026 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Honeywell Technologies (HON), the tech conglomerate, Monday announced that it has completed the previously announced spin-off of its Aerospace Technologies business, which now operates as Honeywell Aerospace.

Honeywell Technologies will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'HON' and shares of Honeywell Aerospace common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol 'HONA', effective at market opening today.

Now, Honeywell Technologies comprises of a portfolio that spans across the building, process, and industrial sectors. Further, the tech company also completed a previously announced reverse stock split of Honeywell Technologies common stock at a ratio of 1-for-2.

The common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis effective at the market opening today and will continue trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "HON".

On Friday, HON shares closed at $232.21, up 0.42% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.