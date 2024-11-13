Honest Company price target raised to $7 from $6 at Lake Street

Lake Street raised the firm’s price target on Honest Company (HNST) to $7 from $6 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 results that were ahead of expectations, including revenue that was the highest in company history. Given the solid Q3 beat and continued progress across the business, the company raised full-year guidance, notes the firm, which is raising its own 2024 and 2025 estimates following the “strong quarter and outlook.”

